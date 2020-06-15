Atlanta cop had ‘no justification’ to shoot Rayshard Brooks: Ex-police commissioner says ‘he knew he didn’t have a deadly weapon’

On CNN Monday, former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey broke down why the police killing of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta was completely unjustified.

“Chief Ramsey, let me just ask you, I know that use of force guidelines are different city by city, state by state,” said anchor Jake Tapper. “After Brooks grabbed the officer’s Taser, it’s nonlethal, is there any school of policing that says, oh, he fired a Taser at you, therefore you can shoot him with bullets in the back?”

“No, it isn’t,” said Ramsey. “A Taser is a dangerous weapon, not a deadly weapon. And earlier in that video, when Mr. Brooks first steps out of the car, he’s asked if he has any weapons. He asks — I mean, the officer asked — if it’s okay if he pats him down. He agreed. So he already knew he didn’t have a gun or any other deadly weapon on him. Even if he turned and he fired that Taser, once you fire it, it has to recycle, you have to really know what you’re doing. It’s pretty much useless after that until you do rearm it.”

“So, no, there was no justification in that particular instance,” said Ramsey. “In my opinion, that deadly force was not justified.”

Watch below: