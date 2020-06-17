Quantcast
Atlanta cop who shot Rayshard Brooks involved in 2015 shooting coverup: court documents

Published

1 min ago

on

The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks was accused of covering up an earlier shooting in which he and other officers had been involved.

Garrett Rolfe was fired by the Atlanta police department after shooting Brooks in the back as he fled from a drunken driving arrest at a Wendy’s drive-through, and court documents show he and two other officers apparently covered up an August 2015 shooting, reported The Guardian.

Role and two other officers opened fire on stolen truck suspect Jermaine Harris, who is Black, after he rammed a police vehicle, but did not report the shooting.

Harris was struck once and suffered a collapsed lung, but he survived and later pleaded guilty to charges including theft, property damage, fleeing arrest and damaging a police vehicle.

The judge who oversaw the case called it a “disaster” and called for an investigation.

“None of the police put in the report that they shot the man – none of them,” wrote Judge Doris Downs, “and they sent him to Grady [Memorial Hospital] with collapsed lungs and everything, and the report doesn’t mention it.”

She suggested state and federal authorities investigate, but it’s not clear whether any further action was taken and Downs could not be reached for comment.

“I am ethically going to be required to turn all of them in,” she wrote in 2016. “What the police did was wrong, and they will have to answer for what they did.”

A spokesperson said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation never investigated the Harris shooting, and a personnel file released by Atlanta police does not show any disciplinary action against Rolfe in the shooting — which was listed only as a “firearm discharge.”

Harris warned Downs in a letter from jail that the public would not be safe as long as Rolfe and the other two officers remained on patrol.

“Not only have I been wronged, but society as well [has been wronged] by allowing this officer to continue to patrol our streets of Metro Atlanta,” Harris wrote.


‘It was a fake meat shortage’: Reporting suggests industry sacrificed workers during pandemic to keep exports moving

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

As workers in meat processing plants around the country earlier this year fell ill with the coronavirus, threatening production, industry leaders appealed to the government to allow the facilities to remain open, citing the threat of a catastrophic domestic food shortage.

It worked—President Donald Trump issued an executive order allowing the plants to stay open as essential businesses even as workers were getting sick and dying. However, according to new reporting from the New York Times and USA Today published Tuesday, the industry was lying about the threat of a shortage in order to maintain large exports to overseas markets.

2020 Election

Trump critics fear a major constitutional crisis if the president refuses to concede defeat: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Some Trump critics and pundits have been asserting that a narrow victory over President Donald Trump on Election Night wouldn’t be good enough — and that former Vice President Joe Biden (the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee) needs a landslide win in order to show a thorough rejection of Trumpism. Anti-Trump pundits, including some Never Trumpers on the right, have also warned that if Biden’s victory is only a narrow one, Trump might claim that the election was stolen and refuse to concede. And journalist Peter Nicholas, in a June 16 article for The Atlantic, examines the possibility of Trump refusing to leave the White House in January 2021 even if he loses the election.

Breaking Banner

Ohio cops issue warrant for biker who sucker-punched Bethel protester

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Ohio police have issued an arrest warrant for a counter-protester who sucker-punched a Black Lives Matter demonstrator in front of officers.

The suspect, identified as Johnnie Devault, punched a protester identified as Nicholas Reardon during a Sunday afternoon clash in Bethel between civil rights demonstrators bikers and armed whites, reported WLWT-TV.

The attack was caught on video and spread widely on social media, where many viewers asked why former Bethel police chief and current Sgt. Mark Planck, who was standing nearby, had not taken the assailant into custody right away.

