Backlash is swift and furious after GOP county official posts ‘offensive’ joke about Aunt Jemima

A Virginia county treasurer is on the receiving end of a wave of backlash after a Facebook post he wrote disparaging efforts by Quaker to remove products that contain racist stereotypes.

In a now-deleted post, Loudoun County Treasurer Roger Zurn wrote, “Wondering if Aunt Jemima will change to Uncle Tom’s?” As Fox5 points out, “Uncle Tom” is a racist term that targets black people perceived to be loyal to whites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Fox5, Zurn said that the post was an “error in judgment” and “it was a mistake and I own it.”

Several local leaders lashed out at Zurn, who is a Republican.

“If you don’t understand why this is offensive, and the products themselves are offensive to certain segments of our society, then I advise you to attend some training in race relations, racial equity, racial inclusion, and cultural awareness immediately!” Algonkian District Supervisor Juli Briskman said.

Sterling District Supervisor Koran Saines said she was “deeply offended and troubled by the racism displayed by Roger Zurn on his Facebook page today.”

Also speaking out was the Loudoun NAACP vice president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We advise Mr. Zurn and other elected officials that not everything needs a hot take or clever comment from them,” Amanda Tandy said. “ … listening to communities directly impacted by systemic racism, who we would remind them are also their constituents, would serve them better.”

“We look forward to Mr. Zurn joining our [NAACP] meeting in July,” Tandy said.