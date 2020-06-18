Backlash is swift and furious after GOP county official posts ‘offensive’ joke about Aunt Jemima

A Virginia county treasurer is on the receiving end of a wave of backlash after a Facebook post he wrote disparaging efforts by Quaker to remove products that contain racist stereotypes.
In a now-deleted post, Loudoun County Treasurer Roger Zurn wrote, “Wondering if Aunt Jemima will change to Uncle Tom’s?” As Fox5 points out, “Uncle Tom” is a racist term that targets black people perceived to be loyal to whites.
Speaking to Fox5, Zurn said that the post was an “error in judgment” and “it was a mistake and I own it.”
Several local leaders lashed out at Zurn, who is a Republican.
“If you don’t understand why this is offensive, and the products themselves are offensive to certain segments of our society, then I advise you to attend some training in race relations, racial equity, racial inclusion, and cultural awareness immediately!” Algonkian District Supervisor Juli Briskman said.
Sterling District Supervisor Koran Saines said she was “deeply offended and troubled by the racism displayed by Roger Zurn on his Facebook page today.”
Also speaking out was the Loudoun NAACP vice president.
“We advise Mr. Zurn and other elected officials that not everything needs a hot take or clever comment from them,” Amanda Tandy said. “ … listening to communities directly impacted by systemic racism, who we would remind them are also their constituents, would serve them better.”
“We look forward to Mr. Zurn joining our [NAACP] meeting in July,” Tandy said.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.