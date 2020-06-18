Quantcast
Connect with us

Backlash is swift and furious after GOP county official posts ‘offensive’ joke about Aunt Jemima

Published

1 min ago

on

A Virginia county treasurer is on the receiving end of a wave of backlash after a Facebook post he wrote disparaging efforts by Quaker to remove products that contain racist stereotypes.

In a now-deleted post, Loudoun County Treasurer Roger Zurn wrote, “Wondering if Aunt Jemima will change to Uncle Tom’s?” As Fox5 points out, “Uncle Tom” is a racist term that targets black people perceived to be loyal to whites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Fox5, Zurn said that the post was an “error in judgment” and “it was a mistake and I own it.”

Several local leaders lashed out at Zurn, who is a Republican.

“If you don’t understand why this is offensive, and the products themselves are offensive to certain segments of our society, then I advise you to attend some training in race relations, racial equity, racial inclusion, and cultural awareness immediately!” Algonkian District Supervisor Juli Briskman said.

Sterling District Supervisor Koran Saines said she was “deeply offended and troubled by the racism displayed by Roger Zurn on his Facebook page today.”

Also speaking out was the Loudoun NAACP vice president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We advise Mr. Zurn and other elected officials that not everything needs a hot take or clever comment from them,” Amanda Tandy said. “ … listening to communities directly impacted by systemic racism, who we would remind them are also their constituents, would serve them better.”

“We look forward to Mr. Zurn joining our [NAACP] meeting in July,” Tandy said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Devastating new revelations show that Trump is America’s worst enemy

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

John Bolton’s new book makes many things clear, but most important is this: Donald Trump violates his oath to defend our Constitution against “all enemies foreign and domestic” because he is the leading domestic enemy of our Constitution.

Bolton shows that Trump has no regard for our Constitution using example after damning example of disloyal conduct unseen by the public or even White House journalists.

“The Room Where It Happened,” Bolton’s book, shows that Trump routinely commits felonies, wants the “execution” of journalists despite our First Amendment, and tries to rig criminal prosecutions to curry favor with dictators he likes.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP strategists go on profane rants about Trump’s campaign as they panic about 2020 ‘wipeout’

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Several anonymous Republican strategists who spoke with Vice News this week spoke in dire and profane terms about President Donald Trump's prospects for winning the 2020 election.

All the strategists interviewed by Vice said that they've been seeing Trump's approval numbers plunge in states across the country, which they warned would lead to a massive defeat this fall unless things started changing drastically.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Attorney for ex-cop involved in Rayshard Brooks killing lashes out at Fulton district attorney on MSNBC

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Atlanta Officer Devin Brosnan appeared with his lawyer on MSNBC to discuss the charges against him in wake of the slaying against Rayshard Brooks after he fell asleep in a Wendy's parking lot.

Brooks is charged with not rendering aid to Mr. Brooks after he was shot, while other officers were not charged. Brosnan's lawyer said that no one should be charged because he did begin rendering aid two minutes after the shooting.

Brosnan also said that he thought Mr. Brooks just "needed my help," and that was his attempt when he first arrived at the scene.

When Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard held a press conference this week he said that Brosnan was a state's witness against his colleague who was charged with shooting Mr. Brooks. Brosnan's lawyer said it wasn't the case and that he isn't a witness for either side.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image