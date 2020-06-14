Quantcast
Black Lives Matter movement has catalyzed a reckoning across sports — and it’s not slowing down

1 min ago

SEATTLE — The country is going through cataclysmic changes before our very eyes. And the world of sports, rather than providing a sanctuary for those who want to escape the upheaval, is being jolted with a seismic force of its own.You might even say a reckoning is taking place at all levels of sports. When NASCAR, of all organizations, announces a ban of the Confederate flag in all forms at its races, well, there’s something’s happening here, to paraphrase the classic Buffalo Springfield song from an earlier era of reckoning.The demands, revelations, changes and mea culpas that have taken plac…

2020 Election

Kim Jong Un ignoring Trump’s ‘pen-pal diplomacy’ in bid for concessions: report

22 mins ago

June 14, 2020

According to a report from Gordon Chang, writing at the Daily Beast, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken to ignoring Donald Trump based upon a statement issued out of North Korea on Friday.

Noting that the Un has been quiet for months -- including a period where it was reported that he was in ill health and dying -- the Beast report notes that North Korea's leader is having problems at home and may be playing a brinksmanship game with the American president who has problems of his own with a faltering re-election bid.

Activism

Video purportedly shows white woman setting Wendy’s on fire at scene of Rayshard Brooks killing

29 mins ago

June 14, 2020

A video released on Twitter early Sunday morning is said to show a white woman at the scene of a fire at an Atlanta Wendy's.

According to media reports, the Wendy's where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed by police was set on fire during Saturday night's protests.

KHOU reported that the Wendy's blaze began as a dumpster fire before spreading to the restaurant.

Breaking Banner

Trump mocked for drawing attention to his walking problems by blaming ‘long and steep’ West Point ramp

1 hour ago

June 14, 2020

Donald Trump's late Saturday night tweet blaming his problems walking down a ramp at West Point after delivering a commencement address to graduating cadets was roundly ridiculed on Twitter for increasing interest in what exactly happened - as well as his problem drinking from a glass of water.

With the Twitter deluged with commenters asking about the president's health in light of the widely shared video, the president chose to throw fuel on the fire and comment on it.

