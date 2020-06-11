Blockquote test – do not use
A vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the US biotech firm Moderna will enter the third and final stage of its clinical trial in July with 30,000 participants, the firm said Thursday.
This stage allows scientists to observe, using a large healthy population, whether the vaccine is more effective than a placebo at preventing COVID-19 and also whether it can prevent infection with the coronavirus that causes the disease.
The framework for the study was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is being conducted in collaboration with the US National Institutes for Health (NIH).
Moderna’s vaccine effort is a global frontrunner, alongside a vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford with AstraZeneca, which has also launched a large scale trial on 10,000 volunteers and expects results by September.
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage loses UK radio show after statue row
Leading British eurosceptic Nigel Farage lost his radio show contract on Thursday, just days after he compared the toppling of a slave trader's statue to the actions of the Taliban.
Anti-racism protesters in the English port of Bristol took down a statue of 17th century African slave trader Edward Colston and threw it in the harbour on Saturday.
Debate is now raging about other monuments and buildings honouring historical figures with ties to the less glorious moments of Britain's colonial past.
Farage, the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader, triggered a backlash by likening the protesters to the Taliban when they blew up ancient Buddha statues in Afghanistan in 2001.
‘Bye-bye, Tucker’: Fox News host loses multiple corporate advertisers following rants against Black Lives Matter
Although the far-right opinion hosts at Fox News often get high ratings, they can also cost the right-wing cable news outlet money when they start losing advertisers — and Tucker Carlson has lost some major ones following his unhinged rants against Black Lives Matter and the George Floyd protestors.
Media Matters reports that the advertisers that have abandoned Carlson this week include T-Mobile, SmileDirectClub, Disney, Vari and Papa John’s Pizza.