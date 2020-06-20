California public schools fear losing millions from lawsuits over masks, infections
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Computers, cleaning supplies, custodial staff and civil suits.COVID-19 has introduced both new costs and threatened funding for California’s schools, which are facing unprecedented questions about classroom safety as they plan for fall reopening.How they answer those questions — including mask requirements, cleaning procedures and contact tracing — could lead to millions of dollars in lawsuits as parents attack local guidelines on civil liberties and public health grounds, South Bay Union superintendent Dr. Katie McNamara warned at an Assembly education committee meeting t…
Summer air travel: Masks, a new boarding routine and bagged snacks
CHICAGO — After months of hunkering down at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers are slowly returning to the skies — some eagerly, some cautiously — and all curious to see how their first flight in months will be different.On a recent morning at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 1, used primarily by hometown carrier United Airlines, the scene was anything but what used to be considered normal. There were few families heading off on vacation and even fewer corporate road warriors killing time in the airport lounge. Employees appeared to outnumber travelers at the check-in area. A co... (more…)
Judge deals blow to owners of gym that defied governor’s lockdown orders
The owners ofgym that made national headlines after it opened in defiance of Gov. Phil Murphy COVID-19 lockdown were dealt a blow in their legal fight to convince the courts that shuttering their place of business was unconstitutional.In a decision reached during hearing held over Zoom Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler denied the request of the owners of Atilis Gym of Bellmawr to open via a temporary restraining order as they continued litigation with the state.In a federal lawsuit filed last month, attorneys for the gym claimed Gov. Phil Murphy “arbitrarily” deemed some businesses ... (more…)