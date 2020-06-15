Quantcast
‘Call me a snitch’: Minneapolis 911 dispatcher warned supervisor of brutality during George Floyd arrest

39 mins ago

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that a 911 dispatcher in Minneapolis notified her superior of what she considered alarming behavior by the police in the arrest of George Floyd as it was taking place.

“A Minneapolis police dispatcher was so alarmed by real-time footage of George Floyd’s violent arrest that she flagged the situation to her supervisor, telling him over the phone, ‘I don’t know you can call me a snitch if you want,'” reported Pilar Melendez. “‘I don’t know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man,’ the unidentified 911 dispatcher said in a recording of the call released Monday by the city of Minneapolis.”

“The dispatcher, who has not been identified, watched Floyd’s death as it was happening in footage from a squad-car camera—and was so alarmed by how the officers responded she immediately reached out, telling the supervisor that the take-down looked ‘a little different,'” said the report. “‘So I don’t know if they needed you or not, but they haven’t said anything to me yet,’ she added.”

Floyd’s death at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for nine minutes and now faces murder charges, has galvanized activists and triggered nationwide protests.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Tennessee GOP Speaker declares the capitol closed because of coronavirus — but Republican Senate candidate is allowed inside

14 mins ago

June 15, 2020

On Monday Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Cameron Sexton and Tennessee state troopers announced to a crowd of protesters that he was shutting down the state capitol, as a safety precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Somehow @brotherjones_ has managed to get up to the top line of troopers. Protesters are being told Speaker @CSexton25 has closed the House for public now, and decision is his. Again, this would be a change in policy from what House previously announced. pic.twitter.com/j0veL3vrYB

Obama winning disproves the existence of 'systemic racism': Trump advisor Larry Kudlow

56 mins ago

June 15, 2020

On CNBC News Monday, President Donald Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow reiterated his position that he does not believe America has an issue with "systemic racism" — and as evidence, offered the fact that President Barack Obama had been elected twice.

"Here's a thought," said Kudlow. "President Obama, the first Black president, was elected twice, and he got 79 million white votes. 79 million in two elections. Now therefore I find it hard to understand something called "systemic racism."

Kudlow first came under fire last week, when, on a separate CNBC appearance, he said, "I don't believe there is systemic racism in the U.S. I'm not going to go into a long riff on it."

