‘Call me a snitch’: Minneapolis 911 dispatcher warned supervisor of brutality during George Floyd arrest

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that a 911 dispatcher in Minneapolis notified her superior of what she considered alarming behavior by the police in the arrest of George Floyd as it was taking place.
“A Minneapolis police dispatcher was so alarmed by real-time footage of George Floyd’s violent arrest that she flagged the situation to her supervisor, telling him over the phone, ‘I don’t know you can call me a snitch if you want,'” reported Pilar Melendez. “‘I don’t know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man,’ the unidentified 911 dispatcher said in a recording of the call released Monday by the city of Minneapolis.”
“The dispatcher, who has not been identified, watched Floyd’s death as it was happening in footage from a squad-car camera—and was so alarmed by how the officers responded she immediately reached out, telling the supervisor that the take-down looked ‘a little different,'” said the report. “‘So I don’t know if they needed you or not, but they haven’t said anything to me yet,’ she added.”
Floyd’s death at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for nine minutes and now faces murder charges, has galvanized activists and triggered nationwide protests.
