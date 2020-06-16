Can you get fired for protesting? Or spouting off on social media?
CHICAGO — Thousands of people have taken to the streets and to social media in recent weeks to express solidarity with — or in some cases, objections to — the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality.But can they say and do anything without risking their jobs?Let’s break it down.Right to free speechPrivate-sector employees have no federal free speech protections when it comes to their jobs. Some states have laws protecting employees who engage in off-duty political activity, but in Illinois that law applies only to elections and voting.So private-sector employers would be within th…
Latest Headlines
Can you get fired for protesting? Or spouting off on social media?
CHICAGO — Thousands of people have taken to the streets and to social media in recent weeks to express solidarity with — or in some cases, objections to — the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality.But can they say and do anything without risking their jobs?Let’s break it down.Right to free speechPrivate-sector employees have no federal free speech protections when it comes to their jobs. Some states have laws protecting employees who engage in off-duty political activity, but in Illinois that law applies only to elections and voting.So private-sector employers would be within th... (more…)
2020 Election
Alabama Republicans are furious with Trump: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, high-level Republican Party members in Alabama would very much like Donald Trump to butt out of a primary in the state that pits former Attorney General Jeff Sessions against former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville to be the GOP's candidate for one of the state's two U.S. Senate seats.
With Republicans hoping to reclaim the seat, once held by Sessions and now held by Democrat Doug Jones, officials in the state are being put in an awkward position by the president's plan to come to Sessions' hometown of Mobile to campaign against his former administration official who has long been a part of the GOP establishment in the state.
Latest Headlines
For teachers retiring during the COVID-19 pandemic, a bittersweet end: ‘There’s no closure without being able to say goodbye to my students’
For the roughly 1,600 Illinois public school teachers who are retiring this month, stepping away from the classroom in the midst of a global pandemic that shuttered schools is proving especially heartrending.With scuttled in-person goodbyes. and their final days as educators unfolding on computer screens in their home offices instead of in classrooms, teachers retiring at the end of this tumultuous school year leave their schools under conditions they never could have imagined when they began their careers decades ago.Here are the stories of four retiring Chicago-area teachers, whose combined ... (more…)