Chabad shooting victims and Brady group sue Smith & Wesson over synagogue shooting
SAN DIEGO — A gun control organization has filed a lawsuit on behalf of victims of last year’s shooting at the Chabad of Poway, accusing the manufacturer of the weapon used in the fatal attack, the gun store that sold the weapon to the accused shooter and his parents of negligence.The lawsuit filed by Brady Legal, the litigation arm of the gun control group Brady United, also names the state of California for failing to conduct an adequate background check that would have shown the accused shooter, John T. Earnest, was underage and not eligible to buy a weapon.The suit was filed Monday in San …
‘Just making things up’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe fact checks Trump’s ‘obvious’ lies about Obama
President Donald Trump claimed his predecessor took no action to reform police, but MSNBC's "Morning Joe" rolled video proving those claims are false.
Trump announced his own version of law enforcement reform in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality, and took a shot at former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden -- his Democratic rival in November's election.
"President Obama and Vice President Biden never even tried to fix this during their eight-year period. The reason they didn't try is they had no idea how to do it," Trump said Tuesday in the White House Rose Garden.
COVID-19
Texas reports record high coronavirus hospitalizations for 5th day in a row
The Texas Tribune is using data from the Texas Department of State Health Services to track how many people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Texas each day. The state data comes from local health officials, and it may not represent all cases of the disease given limited testing. Here's what we know about the daily numbers.
Gov. Greg Abbott is looking at two specific metrics to justify his decision to restart the Texas economy — the positive test rate and hospitalization levels. Here’s how the numbers changed in the first two weeks of May when Texas began reopening.
Trump’s ‘appalling’ treatment of his late father as he struggled with Alzheimer’s detailed in new tell-all book
An upcoming tell-all book written by President Donald Trump's niece will detail the ways that the president treated his late father as he struggled with Alzheimer's disease.
Huffington Post notes that the Simon & Schuster blurb for psychologist Mary Trump's upcoming book claims that the president's niece will describe "the appalling way Donald, Fred Trump’s favorite son, dismissed and derided him when he began to succumb to Alzheimer’s."