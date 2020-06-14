Chef who posted racist comments about Black Lives Matter fired from NJ catering company
The owners of a Mercer County catering company have removed their executive chef, who days earlier took to Facebook to call the Black Lives Matter movement “bull—-” and mocked the death of George Floyd.“Joseph Russo was let go from his executive chef position,” Hamilton’s Stone Terrace owners John and Catherine Henry said in a letter to the community posted to the company website.Russo’s dismissal was effective on Wednesday, the letter said, although it was not clear whether Russo – who had been listed as a co-owner on LinkedIn – remains with the company.The Henrys did not immediately respon…
Economist facing criticism for Black Lives Matter tweets is now under further review by University of Chicago
CHICAGO — The University of Chicago is investigating claims that a professor who once chaired its renowned economics department mocked Martin Luther King Jr. and his namesake holiday and then asked a black student in his class if the comments were offensive.Harald Uhlig, a tenured professor who has worked at U. of C. since 2007, has also been placed on leave from his role as lead editor of the Journal of Political Economy, one of the field’s top academic publications. The journal will determine “whether it would be appropriate for him to continue in that role given recent accusations of discri... (more…)
A unity mural by Chicago artists was painted over the night after it was finished
CHICAGO — Seven black and Latino artists joined forces Saturday to paint a mural to represent unity between the two communities and to nourish the Black Lives Matter movement.The artists spent hours painting a portrait of Breonna Taylor, killed by Louisville, Ky., police in her home, next to an image of Benito Juarez, the 19th century Mexican president who ousted French colonial power. They included a black man and a Latino man with their fists together. It took them nearly two days to finish.The next day, it was gone.The massive mural under a viaduct near the United Center was covered in whit... (more…)
Florida reports 3,400 kids with coronavirus — 10 stricken with severe illness
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — With summer camps opening around the state, health officials just shared a report detailing new coronavirus infections among children.These statistics show 37,211 children have been swabbed, and 9.2% of them, or 3,407, tested positive.There have been 73,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases among all ages in Florida, ranging from 218 babies to a 108-year-old Miami-Dade County woman, according to the state.The report released Friday also says 103 children have been treated in hospitals and none have died from COVID-19 illness.There have been 10 cases of a rare condition called “M... (more…)