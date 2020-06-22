Quantcast
Connect with us

Chuck Schumer flames GOP’s police ‘reform’ bill as ‘half-hearted’ substitute for necessary reform

Published

1 min ago

on

This Wednesday, Senate Republicans unveiled their version of a police reform bill — a marked difference from the one Democrats are proposing.

According to reports, the Republican bill would call for police departments to ban chokeholds, increase the use of body cams, emphasize de-escalation tactics, and to scrutinize the records of problem officers before hiring them.

ADVERTISEMENT

But according to Chuck Schumer (D-NY), what the Republicans are offering is not enough.

“Here in the Senate, our Republican colleagues have responded to our comprehensive proposal with an approach that is piecemeal and half-hearted,” Schumer said while speaking on the Senate floor.

According to Schumer, the bill is wracked with “shortcomings and deficiencies.”

“The Republican bill does nothing — nothing — to reform the legal standards that shield police from accountability for violating Americans’ constitutional rights,” Schumer continued.

After rattling off a list of the GOP bill’s shortcomings, Schumer went on to slam Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s hard to imagine, a more haphazard, less focused, less consistent response from the administration during a national crisis,” Schumer said. “Whether it’s calling COVID a ‘hoax,’ or prescribing bleach, or his ego-driven rally over the weekend, the President keeps reminding us he doesn’t take the COVID pandemic seriously enough.”

Watch his full remarks below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Chuck Schumer flames GOP’s police ‘reform’ bill as ‘half-hearted’ substitute for necessary reform

Published

1 min ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

This Wednesday, Senate Republicans unveiled their version of a police reform bill -- a marked difference from the one Democrats are proposing.

According to reports, the Republican bill would call for police departments to ban chokeholds, increase the use of body cams, emphasize de-escalation tactics, and to scrutinize the records of problem officers before hiring them.

But according to Chuck Schumer (D-NY), what the Republicans are offering is not enough.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Two more Trump advance team members test positive for COVID-19 after Tulsa rally

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

It was reported hours before President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday, that six members of his advance team tested positive for the coronavirus. Now that the team members are back from the rally, two more have now tested positive.

The president wasn't happy that word got out about the Trump staffers were testing positive of COVID-19.

MSNBC's Brian Williams made the announcement on-air, saying that it was revealed the staff members did wear masks while they were at the rally, which contrasted with other Trump staff who said they wouldn't wear masks.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

State department muted reporter’s phone asking about Bolton’s book during press call on Chinese censorship of the press

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked former national security adviser John Bolton for his new tell-all book coming out Tuesday. But when reporters had questions for a lower-level official, they were shut out of a press conference phone call.

Assistant Secretary David Stilwell was conducting a briefing on Chinese propaganda and press censorship when he was asked by a reporter whether United States allies in Asia had reached out to officials about concerns over Bolton's book.

"Earlier today South Korea, a country in Stilwell's region, did put out a statement on Bolton's book," said CBS News reporter Kylie Atwood.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image