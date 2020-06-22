Chuck Schumer flames GOP’s police ‘reform’ bill as ‘half-hearted’ substitute for necessary reform

This Wednesday, Senate Republicans unveiled their version of a police reform bill — a marked difference from the one Democrats are proposing.
According to reports, the Republican bill would call for police departments to ban chokeholds, increase the use of body cams, emphasize de-escalation tactics, and to scrutinize the records of problem officers before hiring them.
But according to Chuck Schumer (D-NY), what the Republicans are offering is not enough.
“Here in the Senate, our Republican colleagues have responded to our comprehensive proposal with an approach that is piecemeal and half-hearted,” Schumer said while speaking on the Senate floor.
According to Schumer, the bill is wracked with “shortcomings and deficiencies.”
“The Republican bill does nothing — nothing — to reform the legal standards that shield police from accountability for violating Americans’ constitutional rights,” Schumer continued.
After rattling off a list of the GOP bill’s shortcomings, Schumer went on to slam Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s hard to imagine, a more haphazard, less focused, less consistent response from the administration during a national crisis,” Schumer said. “Whether it’s calling COVID a ‘hoax,’ or prescribing bleach, or his ego-driven rally over the weekend, the President keeps reminding us he doesn’t take the COVID pandemic seriously enough.”
Watch his full remarks below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.