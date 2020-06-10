CNN’s Cuomo blasts Trump for ‘glamorizing’ the Confederacy: Today we know their cause was ‘BS’
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo tore into President Donald Trump’s refusal to eliminate Confederate names from U.S. military bases.
“Sign of the times, NASCAR announced today, no more displaying the Confederate flag at all events and properties,” said Cuomo. “Pentagon officials now considering renaming bases that bear Confederate commanders’ names. Trump, however, adamantly opposed, saying it’s part of a ‘great American heritage’ and we should ‘respect our military.’ The Confederate military is not ‘our’ military. They fought to keep slavery. They lost, okay? That’s exactly why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is renewing a call to remove statues in the U.S. Capitol.”
“Among the 11 statues there stands Alexander Stevens,” said Cuomo. “He was the vice president of the Confederacy, later charged with treason. Just to remind you what this is about, and what kind of history we don’t want to reinforce. You don’t want to forget, because you may repeat it. You don’t want to glamorize it either if it sends ugly messages. ‘Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite idea [of slavery opponents]. Its foundations are laid, its corner-stone rests upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first in the history of the world, based upon this physical and moral truth.'”
“We have come to see that in today’s America as what we call bullsh*t,” said Cuomo. “We don’t want to be about it, we don’t want to own it, we don’t want to glamorize, and that’s why you take down the statues that promote that as an ideal.”
Watch below:
