Democrats and Republicans want Interior to ban Florida offshore drilling
WASHINGTON — The majority of Florida’s House of Representatives delegation, including Donald Trump confidante Matt Gaetz and 12 of Florida’s 13 House Democrats, are demanding additional answers from the Interior Department regarding any Trump administration plan for offshore drilling near Florida.The letter, led by Central Florida Democratic Rep. Darren Soto, asks when the Interior Department will release its offshore drilling plan, if Florida will be included in the plan and for the Interior Department to support legislation permanently banning offshore drilling in Florida that passed the Hou…
GOP is quietly purging right-wing members — to replace them with even more radical politicians
More than 10 years after the Tea Party movement gave rise to the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus by targeting longtime incumbent Republicans who were deemed insufficiently right-wing, a recent set of wins by insurgent candidates over some of the most radical Republicans in Congress makes clear that the GOP has now passed every off-ramp on the road to extremism. While the mass Republican retirements ahead of the 2018 midterm elections greatly weakened the GOP, this cycle's purging of incumbents in safe red districts, will likely serve to further radicalize the GOP caucus.
North Korean army ‘fully ready’ for action against Seoul: KCNA
North Korea's army is "fully ready" to take action against the South, state media said Tuesday in the latest verbal saber-rattling from Pyongyang, days after its leader's sister threatened military moves against Seoul.
Since early June, North Korea has issued a series of vitriolic condemnations of the South over activists sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the border -- something defectors do on a regular basis.
Last week, it announced it was severing all official communication links with South Korea.
The leaflets -- usually attached to hot air balloons or floated in bottles -- criticize North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over human rights abuses and his nuclear ambitions.