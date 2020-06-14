Election fiasco reveals flaws with Georgia’s new voting system
ATLANTA — Georgia’s expensive new voting machines weren’t working.Poll workers at some precincts couldn’t call up voters’ registrations. Touchscreens that were supposed to display ballots faded to black. Delays compounded into more delays, frustrating voters.“They have a line,” a report from one precinct said, “and people are leaving.”This was November, when Georgia rolled out its $104 million voting system in a handful of counties. It was a soft opening, a chance for state officials to identify bugs that could be fixed before 2020’s statewide primary elections.But that’s not what happened.Ins…
Negative COVID-19 tests needed to enter in Trump’s NJ golf club fundraiser
Entry into Donald Trump’s re-election fundraising event at his Bedminster golf club Saturday evening carried a hefty price tag and a negative COVID-19 test.The 15 guests who attended had to not only take a test for the virus on the day of the event but also were required to complete a wellness questionnaire, as well as pass a temperature screening, officials said.The costs for the tests were covered by Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee benefiting the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee and 22 state parties, though not New Jersey.The site was professionally cleaned a... (more…)
Larry Kudlow grilled by CNN’s Tapper over ‘swampy’ decision to hide names of corporations getting millions in bail-out dollars
Appearing on CNN on Sunday morning, one of Donald Trump's chief economic advisors was put on the spot by State of the Union host Jake Tapper for the administration's decision to withhold the names of corporations that received millions in federal bailout money related to the coronavirus pandemic.
With the host noting Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's decision to withhold the names of the large corporations that have received millions in taxpayer dollars after previously saying the process would be totally transparent, Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow was pressed to explain why the secrecy.
Kim Jong Un ignoring Trump’s ‘pen-pal diplomacy’ in bid for concessions: report
According to a report from Gordon Chang, writing at the Daily Beast, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken to ignoring Donald Trump based upon a statement issued out of North Korea on Friday.
Noting that the Un has been quiet for months -- including a period where it was reported that he was in ill health and dying -- the Beast report notes that North Korea's leader is having problems at home and may be playing a brinksmanship game with the American president who has problems of his own with a faltering re-election bid.