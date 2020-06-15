Quantcast
Connect with us

FBI looking into hanging deaths of 2 Black men in Southern California: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that federal officials will be investigating the hanging deaths of two Black men in Southern California.

“Local authorities have said there is no evidence of foul play in the deaths of Robert Fuller in Palmdale and Malcolm Harsch in Victorville and early indications point both to suicide, but sheriffs have pledged to continue to investigate the cases,” said the report. “Monday’s announcement follows weekend protests, which were prompted by the initial determination of suicide as the likely cause of death for Fuller.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The deaths of Fuller and Harsch have been viewed with suspicion by local communities, who worry that they might have been lynched.

“The FBI, U.S. attorney’s office in the Central District of California and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division are monitoring the investigations of the Los Angeles County and San Bernardino County sheriffs, authorities said in a statement,” said the report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s muted response to the Supreme Court’s pro-LGBTQ decision speaks volumes

Published

1 min ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump had an uncharacteristically subdued response on Monday when asked about a major Supreme Court decision.

During an exchange with reporters in the White House, Trump was asked for his reaction to the 6-3 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County. Justice Neil Gorsuch rocked the country with a decisive and monumental ruling preventing employers from discriminating against workers based on sexual orientation or transgender identity as an application of the Civil Rights Act. Chief Justice John Roberts, along with the court’s four liberals justices, joined the majority ruling.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Facebook in hot water for software that helps employees fight unions

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

Facebook is under fire after it was revealed that Facebook Workplace, an intranet-style office chat program that the company hopes will compete with Slack and Microsoft Teams, has a feature that allows employers to identify and either remove or block trending topics, including the word "unionize."

This article originally appeared at Salon.

News about this feature, which first came out during an internal presentation on Wednesday and was reported by The Intercept, has led to controversy at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California. A number of Facebook employees expressed disgust at the news, with some focusing on the fact that the company had pitched its product by citing "unionize" as an example of the type of term to blacklist. The company presentation was taken down on Thursday and Karandeep Anand, a product manager for Facebook Workplace, apologized for the fact that "unionize" had appeared as an example.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Progressive writer tears apart claims that the American left is dominated by intolerant ‘social justice warriors’

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

Some prominent liberals, including “Real Time” host Bill Maher, New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait and CNN’s Don Lemon, have at times argued that “woke Twitter” or “cancel culture” have gone too far in seeking political purity — and Matt Taibbi, a liberal journalist known for his in-depth reporting on systemic problems in the United States’ financial sector, made similar arguments in an article published on June 12. In recent days and weeks, many such arguments have been gaining traction in the political discourse.

Continue Reading
 
 