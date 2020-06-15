FBI looking into hanging deaths of 2 Black men in Southern California: report

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that federal officials will be investigating the hanging deaths of two Black men in Southern California.

“Local authorities have said there is no evidence of foul play in the deaths of Robert Fuller in Palmdale and Malcolm Harsch in Victorville and early indications point both to suicide, but sheriffs have pledged to continue to investigate the cases,” said the report. “Monday’s announcement follows weekend protests, which were prompted by the initial determination of suicide as the likely cause of death for Fuller.”

The deaths of Fuller and Harsch have been viewed with suspicion by local communities, who worry that they might have been lynched.

“The FBI, U.S. attorney’s office in the Central District of California and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division are monitoring the investigations of the Los Angeles County and San Bernardino County sheriffs, authorities said in a statement,” said the report.