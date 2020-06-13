Florida congressman announces bill to establish Orlando’s Pulse nightclub as a national memorial
ORLANDO, Fla. — On the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people and wounded over 50 people, U.S. Rep. Darren Soto announced legislation, along with Rep. Stephanie Murphy and Rep. Val Demings, that would establish the nightclub as a national memorial site.“I am pleased to announce that Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has committed to bringing our bill to the House floor for a vote before the end of June,” Soto said in a statement.The proposed legislation would grant a federal designation to honor the lives taken in the shooting as well as the survivors, first respond…
Protesters call out racial bias in town with history of discrimination lawsuits
Speaking to a large crowd of protestors on Friday, Wall Police Chief Kenneth Brown tried to win over critics of his department’s treatment of Black residents and even its own employees, who have complained of harassment and in some cases sued the department, sometimes with costly results for taxpayers.But many of the 500 or so black and white protestors attending an anti-police brutality rally at the Wall Township Municipal Complex would not have it.“I want everyone to know that the WTPD condemns racism, profiling and police brutality,” Brown read aloud from a prepared statement.“That’s a lie!... (more…)
Why protests about racism and police violence feel different this time
Wendy Green worries about what will happen if her son, who has been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, gets stopped by police.James Patrick just doesn’t want his children to be targets.“America is speaking," says 18-year-old Derrick Grant, looking out at a crowd that came together on a 90-degree day to make a statement.People have united across New Jersey and the world to protest police brutality after the death of George Floyd, who was killed when a white Minneapolis police officer put a knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. More protests are planned throughout the weekend, across N... (more…)
Queen Elizabeth marks official birthday with scaled-back parade at Windsor
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her official birthday on Saturday in subdued style, with a scaled down version of the traditional "Trooping the Colour" ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 94-year-old monarch watched a smaller military parade in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where she has been staying during the COVID-19 outbreak, in her first official public appearance since the country's virus lockdown began in late March.
It was the first time the castle, west of London, has staged an event to mark a sovereign's official birthday since 1895, when a ceremony was held in honor of Queen Victoria.