Florida sheriff praises residents for owning guns so they can shoot looters

On Monday, Grady Judd, the sheriff for Polk County, Florida, encouraged locals to shoot looters in a speech announcing the extension of a local curfew.

“The people in Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns,” said Judd. “And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns.”

Watch below: