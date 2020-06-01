Florida sheriff praises residents for owning guns so they can shoot looters
On Monday, Grady Judd, the sheriff for Polk County, Florida, encouraged locals to shoot looters in a speech announcing the extension of a local curfew.
“The people in Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns,” said Judd. “And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns.”
Watch below:
"The people in Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns… And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I'm highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns." STORY: https://t.co/NjG4Frlphy pic.twitter.com/KH0g3X0POC
— FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) June 1, 2020
Comments: