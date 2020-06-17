Fox News host shut down by Black professor for defending police who killed Rayshard Brooks

On Wednesday, Fox News host Martha MacCallum tried to defend the Atlanta police officers who killed Rayshard Brooks, and are now facing charges including felony murder and aggravated assault — only to be immediately shut down by her guest, Johns Hopkins assistant professor Wendy Osefo.

“Then [Brooks] takes the Taser off of this police officer,” said MacCallum. “As someone who has, as you say, a brother in the NYPD, how would you feel if your brother was in the middle of an arrest and was made vulnerable like that in that situation?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“My brother has been in the middle of arrests, and my brother has never killed anyone,” said Osefo. “The facts are, Black people are two times more likely to be killed by police officers. The facts are, this police officer, after he shot this Black man in his back, he kicked him, and then he said, ‘I got him.'”

“Now, my question to you is, you’re right, this individual may have escalated the situation,” said Osefo. “But we pay police officers to de-escalate situations. One person is paid, another person is not. If you cannot do your job, if you cannot de-escalate a situation, then you need to quit, because that is why we pay you, is to do your job.”

Watch below: