Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News host tells mostly white audience that there’s ‘zero evidence Trump is a racist

Published

2 hours ago

on

Fox News host Laura Ingraham — who has been called a “white supremacist” by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas; a “Neo-Nazi fan favorite” by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; and a “racist” and a “monster” by her own brother — told her viewers this week that Democrats who call President Donald Trump have “zero evidence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their next trick is to launch a desperate campaign to cast President Trump, though, as the villain who threatens us all. They don’t like him as a person, so what they have to do is deny that he’s done anything at all good for America,” Ingraham claimed on Tuesday. “And, of course, they need to call him ‘racist’ with zero evidence.”

Ingraham then played a choppy edit of Rep. Jim Cyburn, D-S.C., responding to questions from her Fox News colleague Brett Baier earlier that day about Trump’s record on race relations.

“But you’re not giving the Trump administration any credit for the things Tim Scott has said it should get credit for,” Baier said, referencing the lone Black Republican senator.

“Absolutely not,” Clyburn responded. “I’m not, because he doesn’t deserve it.”

When Trump first met with Scott, the White House notably botched the senator’s name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ingraham, who appeared to give the Nazi salute when she endorsed Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention, commented: “But again, pay no attention to Trump’s actual accomplishments — the outcomes. None of it — just ignore it all. Instead, stick with this twisted fantasy that President Trump is really, in his heart of hearts, wants to work against people of color.”

But there is ample evidence that the president is, in fact, an inveterate racist who consciously enables racists, racist ideology and racist violence.

Ingraham’s claim of “no evidence” is itself a trope commonly repeated by conservatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fox News host then played a clip of Ja’Ron Smith, one of Trump’s Black campaign surrogates who criticized Democrats for playing the race card, before turning to the president herself.

“You could tell today in watching President Trump that he was extremely moved today in meeting with the families of men killed by the police,” she claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those victims were not all men. But they were all black, which Ingraham — who, again, has been called a “racist” by her own brother — neglected to mention.

Ingraham played an excerpt of Trump reading his speech on police reform from a TelePrompTer surrounded by law enforcement officials in the Rose Garden. The president told the same families — who, following a “contentious” White House meeting, did not attend the Rose Garden speech — that he “cannot imagine your pain or the depth of your anguish.”

Trump then signed an executive order partially banning chokeholds and incentivizing police departments to do a better job training their forces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ingraham juxtaposed the speech with a TV interview of one of the family members, who said that the president had been “very compassionate” and showed “amazing concern” in the private conference.

“It was really good for President Trump to meet with those families,” Ingraham told her mostly white audience.

“And, by the way, no camera in the room,” she added. “Just a chance to listen to them.”

Though the families did not attend the Rose Garden event, Trump did parade uniformed law enforcement representatives in front of the cameras at the signing. They surrounded the president as he put pen to paper.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we sometimes forget in the bitterness of today’s politics, and I’m sure I’m guilty here,” Ingraham, who has mocked teenage climate activist and Time “Person of the Year” Greta Thunberg on more than once occasion, said.

The Fox News host then concluded: “We’re all human.”

“President Trump should be judged by his commitments, and his actions and his results that he’s delivering to all Americans, especially the most disadvantaged,” Ingraham, who once said that the cages, cells and holding centers that hosted migrant children during Trump’s family separation policy at the southern border were like “summer camps,” asserted.

A few weeks later, after hemorrhaging advertisers, Ingraham again defended the controversial Trump policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So there’s only so much of the love you can spread around when your own family, an American citizen or an American veteran on a street is having trouble,” she said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bolton declares Trump not ‘fit for office’ in new interview after refusing to testify in impeachment saga

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

John Bolton has now called President Donald Trump not “fit for office” as he promotes his new book detailing claims of incompetence and wrongdoing.

The former national security adviser threatened to sue if subpoenaed by the House impeachment inquiry, but he told ABC News months later the president was unfit for office.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You hired him genius’: Trump hammered with mockery for denouncing Bolton as a ‘wacko dope’

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump launched a late-night attack against his former national security adviser John Bolton -- whom he called a "wacko" and a "dope" -- and other social media users wondered why he'd hired a man like that.

Bolton is publishing a new book that contains explosive claims of incompetence and wrongdoing, which he refused to testify about before Congress during Trump's impeachment trial, and the president lashed out as excerpts start making news -- and as the Justice Department asks a judge to halt the publication.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Wichita mayor’s new civil rights board goes off the rails after member tells black people to get over slavery

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

The civil rights board created by Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple has gone off the rails after it was revealed that one of its members told black Americans to get over slavery.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Allen Stoker, an appointee on Wichita's Council on Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, has made several racist Facebook posts in recent weeks despite the fact that he volunteered to serve on a committee whose goal is to improve racial equality.

"So, if people are so pissed off about being brought here against their will... why aren’t they buying tickets back home?" Stoker wrote about slavery in one Facebook post. "Must not be that big of a deal."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image