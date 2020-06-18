Georgia DA will not seek the death penalty for the officer who killed Rayshard Brooks: report

On Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said that he would not pursue the death penalty for former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe in the killing of Rayshard Brooks.
“I think that it is clear that we are not asking for the death penalty,” said Howard to CNN. “We simply cited that statute statutorily, that is one of the possible sentences. But I don’t think that anyone rationally expected that we would ask for the death penalty in this case.”
Rolfe is being charged with 11 offenses in connection with the killing, including felony murder and aggravated assault. If convicted, short of the death penalty, he could face life without parole.
Prosecutors allege Rolfe shot Brooks twice in the back after a lengthy interaction that ended with Brooks stealing his Taser and attempting to run. Rolfe then allegedly kicked Brooks as he lay dying, and his partner, Officer Devin Brosnan, stood on him.
