Georgia DA will not seek the death penalty for the officer who killed Rayshard Brooks: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said that he would not pursue the death penalty for former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe in the killing of Rayshard Brooks.

“I think that it is clear that we are not asking for the death penalty,” said Howard to CNN. “We simply cited that statute statutorily, that is one of the possible sentences. But I don’t think that anyone rationally expected that we would ask for the death penalty in this case.”

Rolfe is being charged with 11 offenses in connection with the killing, including felony murder and aggravated assault. If convicted, short of the death penalty, he could face life without parole.

Prosecutors allege Rolfe shot Brooks twice in the back after a lengthy interaction that ended with Brooks stealing his Taser and attempting to run. Rolfe then allegedly kicked Brooks as he lay dying, and his partner, Officer Devin Brosnan, stood on him.


Justice Sotomayor accuses her colleagues of ‘overlooking’ Trump’s bigotry in new ruling

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Many immigrants and their advocates won a major victory on Thursday when the Supreme Court issued an opinion, drafted by Chief Justice John Roberts, blocking the Trump administration’s efforts to rescind a program protecting undocumented people who arrived in the United States before they were adults. But Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented from one part of Roberts’ majority ruling, even as she and the other three liberal justices concurred with the chief justice for the bulk of the decision.

The American century is ending decisively with a pyromaniac in the White House

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Let me rant for a moment. I don’t do it often, maybe ever. I’m not Donald Trump. Though I’m only two years older than him, I don’t even know how to tweet and that tells you everything you really need to know about Tom Engelhardt in a world clearly passing me by. Still, after years in which America’s streets were essentially empty, they’ve suddenly filled, day after day, with youthful protesters, bringing back a version of a moment I remember from my youth and that’s a hopeful (if also, given Covid-19, a scary) thing, even if I’m an old man in isolation in this never-ending pandemic moment of ours.

Dr. Fauci is concerned the ‘anti-science problem’ in the United States is putting people at greater risk

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony Fauci blamed an outbreak of anti-science in the United States for the ever-increasing rise in COVID-19 cases in a new CNN interview.

In the past month, the coronavirus task force has been out of view and they aren't briefing President Donald Trump anymore. At one point he tried to disband it, but reinstated it because of an outcry he said made him realize how "popular" it was.

"One of the problems we face in the United States is that unfortunately, there is a combination of an anti-science bias that people are -- for reasons that sometimes are, you know, inconceivable and not understandable -- they just don't believe science and they don't believe authority," Fauci said.

