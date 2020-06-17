Google boots far-right site ZeroHedge from ad platform for hosting ‘dangerous and derogatory’ comments about civil rights protests.

Google on Tuesday confirmed that it booted one far-right website from its ad platform and put another on notice for hosting “dangerous and derogatory” comments about civil rights protests.
The internet giant said that it stopped channeling money-making ads to ZeroHedge and warned The Federalist that it too could be blocked from Google Ads for violating policy about content.
“To be clear, The Federalist is not currently demonetized,” a Google spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.
“We do have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on, which includes comments on the site. This is a longstanding policy.”
The action against ZeroHedge and warning sent to The Federalist related to content in comments sections that consistently violated Google’s policy about dangerous and derogatory content, according to the internet company.
The offending content was related to false information about recent Black Lives Matter protests, US media reported.
ZeroHedge said in a post at the website that it is appealing Google’s decision and expects to “remedy” the situation.
The policy at issue was put in place by Google three years ago as part of an effort to avoid advertisers from having their marketing messages appear next to vile or hateful content on websites.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.