Quantcast
Connect with us

Google boots far-right site ZeroHedge from ad platform for hosting ‘dangerous and derogatory’ comments about civil rights protests.

Published

1 min ago

on

Google on Tuesday confirmed that it booted one far-right website from its ad platform and put another on notice for hosting “dangerous and derogatory” comments about civil rights protests.

The internet giant said that it stopped channeling money-making ads to ZeroHedge and warned The Federalist that it too could be blocked from Google Ads for violating policy about content.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be clear, The Federalist is not currently demonetized,” a Google spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

“We do have strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on, which includes comments on the site. This is a longstanding policy.”

The action against ZeroHedge and warning sent to The Federalist related to content in comments sections that consistently violated Google’s policy about dangerous and derogatory content, according to the internet company.

The offending content was related to false information about recent Black Lives Matter protests, US media reported.

ZeroHedge said in a post at the website that it is appealing Google’s decision and expects to “remedy” the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The policy at issue was put in place by Google three years ago as part of an effort to avoid advertisers from having their marketing messages appear next to vile or hateful content on websites.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump knows he’s losing his grip on his base

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

It was pretty stunning to see NASCAR — an emblem of Donald Trump’s core support — decide  to ban the Confederate flag from all events and properties.

This story originally appeared at Michelangelo Signorile's Substack Newsletter. 

It shouldn’t be stunning, of course, because the flag is a symbol of white supremacy. But Trump world has embraced it for years, because, well, they embrace white supremacists. The action came days after the only black NASCAR driver, Bubba Wallace, wore a t-shirt that read “I Can’t Breathe” and “Black Lives Matter” and a NASCAR official, Kirk Price, who is black, took a knee during the national anthem.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News host urges Trump to ignore ‘alarmist COVID drivel’ — and accuses Dr. Fauci of leading ‘medical deep state’

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who has no background in medicine, used her primetime platform this week to deride Dr. Anthony Fauci, the 36-year head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as "the medical deep state."

Ingraham, who is not a doctor, also spoke directly to President Donald Trump's campaign, instructing it to ignore the "alarmist COVID drivel" surrounding a planned rally for June 20 in Tulsa, Okla.

"The president and his campaign should simply not react to any of this alarmist COVID drivel from here on out," Ingraham, who holds no advanced degrees in a scientific field, said on Monday.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

CNN doctor destroys Mike Pence’s coronavirus claims: ‘That’s not how this works’

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Claims about COVID-19 made by Vice President Mike Pence received a hash fact-check on Tuesday evening.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent, used multiple charts to explain why Pence's thinking was incorrect.

Here is the thread he posted to Twitter:

Today, Vice President Pence wrote an op-ed in the @WSJ touting America’s success in fighting the coronavirus writing, “...we are winning the fight against the invisible enemy.” Let’s break down some of his claims this week. (2/24)https://t.co/TBMDNlF66W

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image