GOP report debunks Trump conspiracy theory about COVID-19’s origins

Published

1 min ago

on

House Republicans issued a scathing report blaming the Chinese government for the global coronavirus pandemic — but found no evidence the virus escaped from a lab.

The GOP minority on the House Foreign Affairs Committee investigated the outbreak’s origins and rebuked the Chinese Communist Party for covering up the extent of the outbreak late last year, but was unable to support President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory about the virus, reported CNN.

Trump claimed last month that he had seen evidence that gave him a “high degree of confidence” the virus originated in a Wuhan lab, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has pushed intelligence services to uncover the precise origin of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Intelligence officials complained about the pressure to link the outbreak to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to two sources familiar with their frustrations, but scientists and intelligence-sharing allies agree it’s “highly unlikely” the virus originated in a lab.

The GOP report highlights lingering safety concerns regarding that lab, but notes those questions are “not evidence that the ongoing pandemic is the result of a release, accidental or deliberate, from the lab, or what the staffing status was at the time of the outbreak of COVID-19 in late 2019.”


Mike Pence is rushing to Iowa again as Sen. Joni Ernst’s poll numbers show her losing in November

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence is rushing to Iowa for the second time in six weeks to help Sen. Joni Ernst save her political career.

According to The Gazette, the visit will come Tuesday where Pence will also lunch with Gov. Kim Reynolds and visit a Winnebago factory.

The news comes as Ernst's poll numbers are slumping, according to the Des Moines Register.

30 evangelical leaders beg Christians to rethink their support for Trump in new book

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

A new book released this Monday is compiled of 30 essays written by evangelical leaders imploring white evangelicals to rethink their support for President Trump, The Christian Post reports.

The book, titled, The Spiritual Danger of Donald Trump: 30 Evangelical Christians on Justice, Truth, and Moral Integrity, also warns of the damage done to how Americans perceive evangelicals as a result of their alliance with Trump's messaging.

“Our plea is to white evangelicals to please take another look and ask, ‘Does this person measure up to biblical norms?’” Evangelicals for Social Action's Ron Sider, who is also the book's editor, told The Christian Post. “We are not telling you what to include. But please prayerfully think about that. Even if you think the book will make you mad, given the title, I challenge you to read it and decide for yourself if there are any valid points that we are making there.”

Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin ‘Toyin’ Salau found dead with AARP volunteer

Published

43 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

The Tallahassee Police Department has identified Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau one of the murder victims found near Monday Road on Sunday. The news came days after she took to Twitter to announce that she was sexually assaulted by "a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave" reported WCTV.

https://twitter.com/virgingrltoyin/status/1269341695558275072

Police reported that they arrested 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr., who was suspected in the case.

