Gunfire heard at Louisville protests — a day after Black businessman was shot by police
On Monday, gunfire was reported at the police brutality protests in Louisville, Kentucky.
This follows just one night after police gunfire left several people injured and killed local Black businessman David McAtee. That death led to the mayor of Louisville terminating the chief of police, after it was revealed none of the officers involved in the shooting had their body cameras active.
“We’ve had total chaos in the last few minutes,” @CalNBC reports of protests in Louisville, Kentucky. “Flash bangs went off. There was the distinct sound of gunfire, which changed the mood here very quickly.” pic.twitter.com/hvtyozD3ZW
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 2, 2020
After a day of peaceful protests, flash bangs erupted in downtown Louisville just after 10 p.m. as police cleared out Jefferson Square. pic.twitter.com/K0DHar2Z5G
— WDRB News (@WDRBNews) June 2, 2020