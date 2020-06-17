Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s why Rudy Giuliani wants to pull John Bolton’s mustache

Published

1 min ago

on

Former lawyer to President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, revealed to Washington Post White House reporter that he would have gone after Bolton had he complained about the Ukraine conspiracy theory that got Trump impeached.

Bolton never raised any concerns about the Ukraine conspiracy to Giuliani, Josh Dawsey was told.

“What am I going to do? Beat him up? Is he that much of a p*ssy?” Giuliani reportedly said. “Maybe I would have pulled his mustache.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani went on to attack Bolton for never addressing it with Giuliani, who doesn’t have a White House government clearance and doesn’t serve in the intelligence service in any capacity. Still, Giuliani seemed to feel it was inappropriate not to address Bolton’s concerns with the Trump lawyer.

“The guy is a skunk. He never said a word to me. Not a peep,” said Giuliani.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘China beats him every time’: Lincoln Project up with new Trump attack ad about president’s failures against China

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign is out with an ad attacking Vice President Joe Biden on China. But after national security adviser John Bolton came out with excerpts of his latest book, Trump's message on China might be faltering.

In a new ad, the Republican-run Lincoln Project made a video of all of Trump's failures when he went up against China. "They can't wait," the ad begins, talking about Trump trying to go up against them.

"They know who Donald Trump is: weak, corrupt, ridiculed," the ad says. "China beats him every time. No matter what he says China's got his number. Trump even begged China's leader Xi Jinping to help in the reelection -- like a dog."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Steve King Effect: GOP panicking over another incumbent who made racist statements and supports QAnon conspiracies

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

Many Republican strategists breathed a sigh of relief recently when Rep. Steve King of Iowa lost a primary battle to Iowa State Sen. Randy Feenstra, who will be running against a Democrat in the general election. But in Georgia, House Republicans have a major worry: a fear that extremist Marjorie Taylor Greene will defeat neurosurgeon John Cowan in a primary and end up running against Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in her district.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Trapped and defensive’: Trump aides reportedly warned he’s on a ‘path to defeat’ — but it didn’t go well

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

A report by the New York Times on Wednesday found that President Donald Trump's aides have been trying to warn him that the polls portend poorly for his chances in 2020.

But according to reporters Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni, the president was "impatient" and didn't handle the news well:

In a recent meeting with his top political advisers, President Trump was impatient as they warned him that he was on a path to defeat in November if he continued his incendiary behavior in public and on Twitter.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image