Here’s why Rudy Giuliani wants to pull John Bolton’s mustache

Former lawyer to President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, revealed to Washington Post White House reporter that he would have gone after Bolton had he complained about the Ukraine conspiracy theory that got Trump impeached.

Bolton never raised any concerns about the Ukraine conspiracy to Giuliani, Josh Dawsey was told.

“What am I going to do? Beat him up? Is he that much of a p*ssy?” Giuliani reportedly said. “Maybe I would have pulled his mustache.”

Giuliani went on to attack Bolton for never addressing it with Giuliani, who doesn’t have a White House government clearance and doesn’t serve in the intelligence service in any capacity. Still, Giuliani seemed to feel it was inappropriate not to address Bolton’s concerns with the Trump lawyer.

“The guy is a skunk. He never said a word to me. Not a peep,” said Giuliani.