Quantcast
Connect with us

Hertz allowed to sell $1 billion in shares despite bankruptcy

Published

2 hours ago

on

Coronavirus-hit car rental company Hertz was granted permission Friday to sell $1 billion in shares, an extraordinary move after it declared bankruptcy in the United States and Canada.

The unusual green light was given by a bankruptcy court in the US state of Delaware, which “held a hearing and approved the Motion,” according to documents filed by Hertz with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The company says it will sell the shares at its discretion in terms of timing and volume.

Hertz is trying to capitalize on a surge in its volatile stock price since it filed for bankruptcy on May 23.

Trading at less than a dollar at the end of last week, shares are now worth three times as much, even peaking at $5.53 at the beginning of the week.

On Friday the stock climbed 37.38 percent during the day, but fell 10.5 percent to $2.53 at 2130 GMT in after-market trading.

Traditionally, shares of bankrupt companies lose value with debt repayment taking precedence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts say in Hertz’s case, however, the price has been affected by the abundance of cheap money flooding the economy after the US Federal Reserve turned on the tap to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Traders after a good deal are also playing a role.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Hertz — which filed for bankruptcy after lockdowns imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19 devastated the car rental industry — is buried under $19 billion in debt.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Abusive deadbeat dad’ Trump is ‘running out of time’ as voters wise up to his game: conservative

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative commentator Matt Lewis said that Americans are finally seeing Donald Trump for "abusive deadbeat dad" that he is -- and it will cost him the election.

Lewis -- who renounced the Republican Party after they spent three years of backing the president no matter what he does -- now sees Joe Biden as the antidote to the poisonous rhetoric and actions of the President.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How ‘Karen’ went from a popular baby name to a stand-in for white entitlement

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

When I read about Amy Cooper, the woman in Central Park who called the police on a black birder because he’d asked her to leash her out-of-control dog, I was horrified.

But, as a sociolinguist who studies and writes about language and discrimination, I was also struck by the name given to Cooper in several headlines: “Central Park Karen.” On Twitter, the birder’s sister also referred to her as a “Karen.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

American apartheid: This country still treats too many of its black citizens like slaves

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

Imagine that you are a black citizen of this country. Every day, you wake up in your house or your apartment, and you must wonder, is this the day? Is this the day I'm going to be jogging down a neighborhood street, like Ahmaud Arbery, and be killed by armed civilians? Is this the day I'm going to be arrested outside a convenience store, like George Floyd, and be strangled to death? Is this the day I'm going to be stopped in my car by a policeman for failure to signal a lane change, like Sandra Bland, and be arrested and jailed and end up dead? Is this the day I'm going to be birdwatching in the park, like Christian Cooper, and have a passerby call the police and report me? Is this the day I'm going to be stopped for a broken brake light, like Walter Scott, and shot five times in the back and killed? Is this the day I'm going to walk up to the door of  my apartment building and be confronted by four policemen and when I reach for my wallet, be shot 19 times, like Amadou Diallo? Is this the day I will be snatched off the street by three white supremacists and dragged with a chain behind a truck for three miles until I die, like James Byrd Jr. in Texas?
Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image