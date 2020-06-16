Quantcast
Connect with us

Horrific video shows prolonged death of psychiatric inmate under restraint for almost 20 hours

Published

1 min ago

on

Newly revealed video evidence shows the gruesome, prolonged death of 51-year-old California inmate suffering from a psychological crisis while in police custody.

Phillip Garcia was arrested March 20, 2017, after breaking a neighbor’s fence and window during an out-of-character mental crisis, and he was taken to the Riverside County jail and kept in restraints until he died, reported ProPublica.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Video and other records show that during Garcia’s 44 hours in custody, deputies repeatedly struck, shoved and twisted Garcia’s head and limbs when he was already tied down,” the organization reported. “They falsified jail logs, then made false statements in their reports after he died. The county coroner bureau, which is part of the sheriff’s department, determined that Garcia’s death was a homicide. The same sheriff’s department conducted a review of Garcia’s death and did not discipline any deputies.”

Earlier in the day, Garcia had been diagnosed in an emergency room with a potentially fatal condition called rhabdomyolysis — which is brought on by overexertion and causes the body’s muscles to break down, and can also lead to kidney failure — but doctors and nurses appeared to be oblivious to that condition and his apparent psychosis.

“After reviewing footage and records, experts said it was troubling if medical staff did not consider why the patient was so agitated after hours in restraints,” ProPublica reported. “They added, it is also possible the nurses were simply unwilling to intervene in the deputies’ handling of Garcia. They emphasized that medical staff need to direct and approve any use of restraints, and force should not be used on a patient who is restrained.”

Deputies used overwhelming force — including pepper balls, a stinger grenade, blinding light, piercing sound, smoke and rubber bullets — to stun Garcia before violently moving him a few feet away to a so-called safety cell.

However, video obtained by ProPublica still does not show Garcia receiving any medical care while housed in the cell where he died hours later.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the tactical team violently moved Garcia to a hospital bed, the unit’s regular staff kept using force on the patient,” the website reported. “They shifted and tightened his restraints again and again. As others worked the straps, Deputies Victor Martinez and Noemi Garcia took turns shoving his head down with two hands.”

“Sweat poured from Garcia and puddled on the mattress in the last images of him alive,” the reporters added.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Health experts link rise in Arizona COVID cases to end of stay-at-home order

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

With new daily coronavirus cases rising in at least two dozen states, an explosion of new infections in Arizona is stretching some hospitals and alarming public health experts who link the surge in cases to the state’s lifting of a stay-at-home order a month ago.

Arizona has emerged as one of the country’s newest coronavirus hot spots, with the weekly average of daily cases more than doubling from two weeks ago. The total number of people hospitalized is climbing, too.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Alabama Republicans are furious with Trump: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, high-level Republican Party members in Alabama would very much like Donald Trump to butt out of a primary in the state that pits former Attorney General Jeff Sessions against former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville to be the GOP's candidate for one of the state's two U.S. Senate seats.

With Republicans hoping to reclaim the seat, once held by Sessions and now held by Democrat Doug Jones, officials in the state are being put in an awkward position by the president's plan to come to Sessions' hometown of Mobile to campaign against his former administration official who has long been a part of the GOP establishment in the state.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

North Korea blows up liaison office used for talks with South Korea

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border on Tuesday, after days of increasingly virulent rhetoric from Pyongyang.

The demolition came after Kim Yo Jong -- the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un -- said at the weekend the "useless north-south joint liaison office" would soon be seen "completely collapsed".

South Korean television pictures showed smoke rising from a long-shuttered industrial zone just across the border in Kaesong, where the office was set up less than two years ago.

Analysts say Pyongyang may be seeking to manufacture a crisis to increase pressure on Seoul while nuclear negotiations with Washington are at a standstill.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image