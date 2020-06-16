Horrific video shows prolonged death of psychiatric inmate under restraint for almost 20 hours

Newly revealed video evidence shows the gruesome, prolonged death of 51-year-old California inmate suffering from a psychological crisis while in police custody.

Phillip Garcia was arrested March 20, 2017, after breaking a neighbor’s fence and window during an out-of-character mental crisis, and he was taken to the Riverside County jail and kept in restraints until he died, reported ProPublica.

“Video and other records show that during Garcia’s 44 hours in custody, deputies repeatedly struck, shoved and twisted Garcia’s head and limbs when he was already tied down,” the organization reported. “They falsified jail logs, then made false statements in their reports after he died. The county coroner bureau, which is part of the sheriff’s department, determined that Garcia’s death was a homicide. The same sheriff’s department conducted a review of Garcia’s death and did not discipline any deputies.”

Earlier in the day, Garcia had been diagnosed in an emergency room with a potentially fatal condition called rhabdomyolysis — which is brought on by overexertion and causes the body’s muscles to break down, and can also lead to kidney failure — but doctors and nurses appeared to be oblivious to that condition and his apparent psychosis.

“After reviewing footage and records, experts said it was troubling if medical staff did not consider why the patient was so agitated after hours in restraints,” ProPublica reported. “They added, it is also possible the nurses were simply unwilling to intervene in the deputies’ handling of Garcia. They emphasized that medical staff need to direct and approve any use of restraints, and force should not be used on a patient who is restrained.”

Deputies used overwhelming force — including pepper balls, a stinger grenade, blinding light, piercing sound, smoke and rubber bullets — to stun Garcia before violently moving him a few feet away to a so-called safety cell.

However, video obtained by ProPublica still does not show Garcia receiving any medical care while housed in the cell where he died hours later.

“After the tactical team violently moved Garcia to a hospital bed, the unit’s regular staff kept using force on the patient,” the website reported. “They shifted and tightened his restraints again and again. As others worked the straps, Deputies Victor Martinez and Noemi Garcia took turns shoving his head down with two hands.”

“Sweat poured from Garcia and puddled on the mattress in the last images of him alive,” the reporters added.