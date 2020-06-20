Internal affairs records of ex-police director who used racist, sexist slurs to remain private
Internal affairs reports about former Elizabeth Police Director James Cosgrove – who resigned last year after using racist and sexist slurs – will remain shielded from public view, a state Appellate Court ruled Friday.Richard Rivera, a former West New York cop who became a whistleblower, filed a request under the state’s Open Public Records Act (OPRA) for all internal affairs reports about Cosgrove and sued the prosecutor’s office after its denial. Rivera filed his OPRA request after NJ Advance Media first reported on the complaints against Cosgrove, which were later sustained by the prosecut…
‘Nightmare scenario’: Trump staffers panicked because president can’t ‘dig himself out of the hole he’s made for himself’
According to a report from the Daily Beast, advisors closer to Donald Trump are in a full panic because the president's poll numbers have fallen into what they earlier described as "nightmare scenario" territory where his re-election may be out of reach.
With Republicans looking at an electoral "wipeout" in November with Trump at the top of the ticket, campaign advisers had long dreaded the president's approval numbers falling to record lows as the election approaches.
Trump facing ‘a great deal of difficulty’ ousting SDNY’s Berman: Ex-prosecutor
On CNN Saturday, former homicide prosecutor Paul Callan said that President Donald Trump will not be able to easily remove SDNY prosecutor Geoffrey Berman if he doesn't intend to resign.
"They are considered to be one of the most independent and the most prestigious offices," said Callan. "They have a nickname. They're called the Sovereign District of New York, as if they're a separate nation, that's how independent they are often considered."
Alarm and confusion: Inside the Trump administration’s decision to leave the World Health Organization
Right before President Donald Trump unveiled punitive measures against China on May 29, he inserted a surprise into his prepared text.
“We will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization,” he announced during a press conference in the Rose Garden.
Most of the president’s top aides — and even some of his Cabinet secretaries — were blindsided.
Just 11 days earlier, Trump had sent an ultimatum threatening to withdraw from the WHO if reforms were not enacted in 30 days. Some senior officials hoped that he was bluffing or would change his mind about a decision that could hobble efforts to fight dangerous diseases.