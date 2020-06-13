Judge bars Seattle police from using tear gas, force against nonviolent protesters
SEATTLE — A federal judge in Seattle has found evidence that the Seattle Police Department used excessive force and violated the free-speech rights of thousands of demonstrators, and has issued a temporary restraining order preventing officers from using pepper spray, tear gas, foam-tipped projectiles or any other force against peaceful protesters.In issuing the order, U.S. District Judge Richard Jones concluded, based on video and other evidence, “that on some occasions the SPD has in fact used less-lethal weapons disproportionately and without provocation.” In instances where looting or vand…
After forbidding employees from wearing Black Lives Matter symbolism, Starbucks offers its own tamer version
Just two years after Starbucks faced a high-profile reckoning over how Black people are treated in its stores, the coffee giant is facing more backlash for its ban on employees wearing Black Lives Matter symbols at work, which it belatedly reversed under pressure Friday.Critics took to social media earlier this week to flay the Seattle-based retailer and self-styled corporate progressive over reports that employees had been barred from wearing clothing or accessories with Black Lives Matter logos.The company’s argument: The BLM message might be misconstrued.“…(T)here are agitators who misconst... (more…)
Gov. Newsom’s election order blocked after California Republicans sue over his emergency powers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California judge on Friday suspended an executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom that tells counties how to conduct a vote-by-mail election this November, temporarily blocking one of the emergency measures Newsom issued because of the coronavirus outbreak.The setback to Newsom in Sutter County Superior Court may be short-lived. State lawmakers this week advanced bills that would effectively do what Newsom ordered in directing counties to send mail-in ballots for the upcoming election.“COVID is not going to be gone by November,” said Democratic state Sen. Richard Pan of Sac... (more…)
Trump aides were furious when ‘That woman!’ Melania refused to come to DC to ‘calm’ the president down: report
According to yet another excerpt from an upcoming book on Melania Trump's relationship Donald Trump -- including the early presidential years -- the Washington Post reports that friends and aides of the president with furious that the first lady held out on joining the president at the White House with one Trump pal reportedly exclaiming, "That woman! She will be the end of him."