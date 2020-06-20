Judge deals blow to owners of gym that defied governor’s lockdown orders
The owners ofgym that made national headlines after it opened in defiance of Gov. Phil Murphy COVID-19 lockdown were dealt a blow in their legal fight to convince the courts that shuttering their place of business was unconstitutional.In a decision reached during hearing held over Zoom Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler denied the request of the owners of Atilis Gym of Bellmawr to open via a temporary restraining order as they continued litigation with the state.In a federal lawsuit filed last month, attorneys for the gym claimed Gov. Phil Murphy “arbitrarily” deemed some businesses …
2020 Election
Trump believes his followers are a bunch of racist morons
Twitter was once again forced to add a correction to one of Donald Trump's lies. The social media site lets most of the president's falsehoods pass — keeping up with them all is an admittedly inhuman task — but not this latest, in which Trump shared a fake video that was an such an ugly, racist provocation that Twitter slapped a warning label on it to alert viewers it had been "manipulated."
This article first appeared in Salon.
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham, Martha McSally among GOP candidates who took money from alleged racist
A number of Republican candidates for Senate and Congress accepted recent campaign donations from Timothy Mellon, a GOP megadonor and heir to the Mellon family fortune, who used derogatory stereotypes to describe Black Americans in his 2015 autobiography.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Mellon, the 77-year-old founder of a railway shipping company and scion of one of America's wealthiest industrial-age families, has given $40 million to three GOP super PACs and tens of thousands of dollars to various Republican candidates and their PACs, according to Federal Election Commission records.
Breaking Banner
Trump obsessed with sending John Bolton to jail: report
According to The Daily Beast, President Donald Trump is fixated on the possibility that ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton could end up in prison for writing a book exposing the inner workings of his administration.
"In recent days, President Donald Trump has casually asked administration officials and close advisers if John Bolton—his former national security adviser who is releasing a new, tell-all book about working in the Trump administration—is prison-bound, three sources with knowledge of his private inquiries tell The Daily Beast," reported Erin Blanco and Asawin Suebsaeng. "'Do you think he’s going to go to jail for this?' Trump said, according to one of the people who’ve heard him ask this."