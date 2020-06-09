Korean man beaten on California bus by passengers fearing ‘the Chinese virus’: report

A man of Korean ethnicity was reportedly beaten while riding a bus in Rialto, California.

The man’s granddaughter revealed the incident in a post on Twitter, which included a photo of a man who had been badly beaten.

“My grandpa was just beat on the bus because he’s Korean [because] they didn’t want ‘the Chinese virus’ Trump started calling it the Chinese virus and everyone started going after Asians,” she wrote. “Until you’re beaten because of your skin color you don’t have a say.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The granddaughter later reported that her grandfather is at home recovering. She said police are trying to find the people responsible for the beating.

Read the tweets below.

My grandpa was just beat on the bus because he’s Korean bc they didn’t want “the Chinese virus” Trump started calling it the Chinese virus and everyone started going after Asians. Until you’re beaten because of your skin color you don’t have a say. pic.twitter.com/B4xSlqvzV2 — meadow (@Sp00kyMeadow) June 8, 2020

Yes that’s true, but not all Asians are racists. Not all Black people are racist, but today a black man beat my grandfather. That doesn’t make me think all black people are bad. My step mother is black and she’s amazing and loves all cultures. Every race plays a role. — meadow (@Sp00kyMeadow) June 9, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Racism is often pushed aside for all races and it needs to be acknowledged. The longer people stay silent the more it will be normalized. — meadow (@Sp00kyMeadow) June 9, 2020

Thank you everyone for the thoughts and prayers❤️ Hes doing okay and is home safe. My family contacted the police and are trying to find the man who did this. The best thing we can do right now is continue to educate people. — meadow (@Sp00kyMeadow) June 9, 2020