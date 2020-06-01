Louisville police chief fired after mayor determines body cameras were off during David McAtee shooting

On Monday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that the chief of the city’s police department has been relieved of duty, effective immediately.

The move comes after the body cameras of Louisville police officers involved in the fatal shooting of David McAtee, a local Black businessman, had not been active.

🚨 Mayor of #Louisville: The body cameras of those involved in the shooting last night that killed David McAtee were NOT active. The Chief of Police has been relieved. — Cal Perry (@CalNBC) June 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

McAtee’s death, which is now under state and local police investigation, has triggered a fresh wave of outrage as protests against police violence around the country grow.

“LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said in a statement on Monday that someone shot at officers and both officers and soldiers ‘returned fire.’ The identities of the suspect and the law enforcement officers who returned fire have not been released,” reported the Courier-Journal. “McAtee’s barbecue business is next to the Dino’s Food Mart parking lot where the shooting took place around 12:15 a.m. Monday.”