Quantcast
Connect with us

Millionaire Trump adviser complains $600-per-week boost in unemployment benefits is too generous

Published

1 min ago

on

With the U.S. jobless rate still at levels not seen since the Great Depression and coronavirus-induced mass layoffs continuing across the nation, millionaire White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow complained Sunday that the $600-per-week increase in unemployment insurance authorized by the CARES Act is too generous and said the benefits should expire at the end of July.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, we’re paying people not to work. It’s better than their salaries would get,” Kudlow said in an appearance on CNN, echoing the common Republican complaint that many U.S. workers are earning slightly more on the boosted unemployment insurance than they would at their low-wage jobs. Progressive lawmakers and economists have argued that the solution is to raise wages, not slash benefits.

Kudlow predicted that Congress will not extend the enhanced unemployment benefits past the July 31 expiration date and said the Trump administration is “looking at a reform measure that will still provide some kind of bonus for returning to work, but it will not be as large.”

Economists have repeatedly warned in recent days that prematurely ending financial relief for laid-off workers could have disastrous consequences for millions of people and hinder the broader economic recovery.

In the face of widespread economic pain and insecurity, the extra unemployment insurance has served as a lifeline for those lucky enough to have actually received the benefits to which they are entitled by law. Former Treasury Department economist Ernie Tedeschi has estimated that ending the enhanced unemployment benefits on July 31 would result in a “pay cut of 50-75% overnight” for millions of people.

Josh Bivens and Heidi Shierholz of the Economic Policy Institute argued in a blog post last month that “for the purpose of generating a rapid macroeconomic recovery from this shock, the more money getting into the pockets of low- and moderate-wage workers, the better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Without generous relief, these workers and their families would have had to run down meager savings and go into debt just to survive during the lockdown period,” Bivens and Shierholz wrote. “Besides causing avoidable human misery, this would severely hamper spending—and, by extension, the overall economic recovery—when the public health all-clear is eventually sounded.”

“The extra $600 is smart and compassionate and policymakers should extend all (or at least most) of this extra boost well past July—at least until unemployment is falling rapidly and at a manageable level,” the economists added.

As Common Dreams reported, Trump administration officials and Republican members of Congress took something of a victory lap following the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) June 5 jobs report showing that the unemployment rate declined slightly between April and May. The BLS found that the jobless rate remains at a staggering 16%—a fact that did not stop Republican lawmakers from using the report to declare that additional coronavirus relief is no longer needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), one of the architects of the enhanced unemployment insurance, ripped the Trump administration and the GOP last week for “declaring ‘mission accomplished’ in response” to the BLS report.

“Even if millions of Americans go back to work, if millions of Americans lose their supercharged benefits and are abruptly unable to pay their bills, the economy will not rebound,” Wyden warned during a conference call with workers and activists. “Things will get worse and I fear that families will find themselves in increasingly dire straits. Congress cannot abandon families in the midst of this ongoing economic crisis.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Protest in a small town: Black Lives Matter comes to rural America — and it matters

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

DELHI, N.Y. — According to the New York Times' remarkable list of Black Lives Matter protests over the last two weeks, the largest outpouring of street activism since the Vietnam War has now spread to more than 2,000 cities and towns in every American state. Certainly the biggest and most newsworthy protests have occurred in large, diverse and often symbolic or significant cities: Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed, but also New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and every other metropolis of note. What was less expected, and perhaps even more striking, were the protests we've now seen in hundreds of second-tier cities and small towns clear across the country, including many places with overwhelmingly white populations.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s walking and drinking problems at West Point should worry his campaign: columnist

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

In a column for Politico, longtime political observer Jeff Greenfield explained that images and video of Donald Trump struggling to raise a glass of water to his mouth and slowly and carefully walking down a ramp at West Point this past weekend likely did major damage to his 2020 re-election hopes.

Over the weekend speculation was rampant on social media about the state of the president's health -- driven in part by the Never Trumpers at the Lincoln Project -- and tone and discussion about the topic has added a new hurdle for a campaign that already is struggling with collapsing poll numbers over the president's other missteps on the economy and the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Devastating new anti-Trump ad puts Lindsey Graham in an awkward spot: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough wondered how a new anti-Trump ad will effect Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), whose effusive praise for Joe Biden serves as the centerpiece of the new commercial from Republicans Against Trump.

Graham, one of President Donald Trump's most outspoken allies, is shown voicing his respect and fondness for Biden, a longtime Democratic senator, and the "Morning Joe" co-hosts said that could make things awkward for the South Carolina Republican.

"The ad is set to run on Fox News in Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington D.C., Greenville, South Carolina," said co-host Mika Brzezinski. "That's Lindsey Graham's home state."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image