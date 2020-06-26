MSNBC anchor Joy Ann Reid reportedly set to take over Chris Matthews’ former ‘Hardball’ time slot
Black lives may matter more at MSNBC.The No. 2 cable news network is reportedly adding some much-needed color to its prime-time lineup.Weekend morning anchor Joy Ann Reid — sometimes referred to as Joy Reid — will reportedly succeed Chris Matthews in his “Hardball” time slot, which was vacated three months ago when he resigned over sexual harassment accusations.Citing unnamed individuals with knowledge of the matter, the Wall Street Journal reports that MSNBC is “close” to announcing Reid as the new host of the network’s 7 p.m. ET slot, establishing her as the lead-in to its block of primetime…
COVID-19
COVID-19 can stop the heart, and a defibrillator may not help, study finds
Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, physicians still emphasize that key symptoms include a dry cough, fever, and shortness of breath — no surprise for a virus that infects the lungs.Yet in the sickest patients, doctors keep finding collateral damage in the kidney, liver, and other organs. A new Penn Medicine study suggests that in rare cases, the coronavirus can even stop the heart.Among 700 COVID-19 patients at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, nine suffered a sudden cardiac arrest after being admitted, the study authors reported recently. Seven of the nine were under age 60.While... (more…)
COVID-19
A Brazilian pastor’s double COVID life
Izaias Nascimento leads a double life.
By day, he dons his protective suit to help poor families bury loved ones lost to COVID-19.
By night, he is an evangelical pastor, holding services in the homes of the faithful to try to help them get through the pandemic.
Nascimento, 49, lives and preaches in Manaus, the biggest city in the Brazilian Amazon, and one of those hit hardest by the new coronavirus.
Breaking Banner
Megachurch that hosted Trump warned of ‘consumer fraud’ investigation over claim it could wipe-out 99% of coronavirus
The Phoenix megachurch that hosted President Trump this week has received a cease-and-desist letter from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, calling to stop making fraudulent claims about a product they say can wipe out the coronavirus from the air.
As the Phoenix New Times points out, Dream City Church leaders Luke Barnett and Brendon Zastrow claimed that an air system made by Clean Air EXP could clear their 3,000-seat auditorium of the coronavirus.