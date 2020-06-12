Nazi-tattooed man arrested for armed impersonation of a federal officer at BLM protest: report

Federal prosecutors allege a man impersonated a federal agent during a Black Live Matter protest in Las Vegas.

“A formidably armed man with a Nazi tattoo who tried to march alongside police at a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas is facing a charge of impersonating a federal officer,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Friday. “Zachary Sanns was spotted at a rally that moved along Fremont and 7th streets late last month, wearing plain clothes, a tactical vest, a ballistic helmet and night-vision goggles, according to a federal complaint filed this week.”

“Sanns, who faces one count of false impersonation of an officer or employee of the United States, had driven to the protest in a black Chevy Tahoe with blue lights in the grill activated, the complaint stated,” the newspaper noted.

Sanns reportedly carried an AR-15 rifle, a Glock pistol with extended magazines, a Taser, and pepper spray.

“The manner in which this subject was dressed is nearly identical to how a plainclothes local and federal law enforcement officer would be in this situation,” the criminal complaint read.

Chase Stevens, a photographer for the newspaper, noticed the tattoo.

Pretty sure this federal agent has an SS symbol on his arm pic.twitter.com/bAaSiux2aV — Chase Stevens (@CSStevensphoto) May 31, 2020

Sanns had served in the Marine Corps and worked as a Department of Defense contractor.

The local CBS affiliate reports Sanns is married to a Metro Police officer.

