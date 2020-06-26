New video shows Florida cops shooting unarmed Black man within seconds — contradicting police report

A 2014 police shooting in Florida in getting renewed attention after the release of new video of the incident. According to police at the time, the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man was justified because he ignored repeated comments to put his hands up.
But as the Tampa Bay Times points out, the newly released video contradicts that claim, showing police open fire with seemingly little provocation.
“The video, as well as court documents in a civil case, depicts a small-scale drug bust turning violent in an instant. It shows an undercover deputy coaxing the man, Jerry Dwight Brown, into the officer’s car. Then other deputies surround the car to arrest Brown,” the Times reports. “Seconds later, the deputies fired four shots. Three of them hit Brown, including one in the back.”
When the Sheriff’s Office the Times had obtained the video and were going to publish it, Lindsay Moore, the office’s general counsel, said the “video portions depicting the death of Mr. Brown are clearly confidential and exempt from public disclosure.” Moore said publishing the video would be “in violation of the law.”
Watch the video below:
Vice President Mike Pence hosted the first White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing in nearly two months on Friday, focusing most of his remarks on pre-packaged positive spin, some lies, and few facts.
But the Vice President also urged Americans to "pray," four times during his remarks, while not even mentioning the life-saving importance of wearing masks even once.
"I just encourage every American to continue to pray," the Vice President said. "Pray for all the families that have lost loved ones. Pray for our health care workers on the front lines. And just continue to pray that, by God's grace every single day, will each of us do our part to heal our land."
"There is nothing normal about the commander-in-chief publicly admitting that the government contracting process was corrupted by political considerations."
Several shipbuilding companies may have grounds to file formal complaints with the U.S. Navy and the Government Accountability Office after President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested a multi-billion dollar weapons contract was awarded to a Wisconsin company because of its status location in a key 2020 battleground state.
During a press briefing held by the White House coronavirus task force, a reporter directly challenged Vice President Mike Pence over the actions of his administration as opposed to the guidelines they're issuing to combat the coronavirus.
"It really does sound though like you're saying, 'Do as we say, not as we do,'" the reporter said. "You're telling people to listen to local officials, but in Tulsa you defied local health officials -- to have an event that even though you say didn't result in a spike, dozens of Secret Service agents, dozens of campaign staffers are now quarantined after positive tests. And then in Arizona, one of the hardest-hit states, you packed a church with young people who weren't wearing masks. So how can you say the [Trump campaign] is not part of the problem that Dr. Fauci laid out."