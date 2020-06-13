New Orleans homicide sergeant suspended after allegedly saying Black NYT writer’s house should be burned down

According to WWL, a New Orleans police sergeant has been suspended and stripped of authority amid an investigation into a series of posts he made on social media.
Sgt. Anthony Edenfield, who worked in the city’s homicide unit, allegedly posted a number of inflammatory comments. On one occasion, an account reported to be his linked to footage of looters in San Jose, California, with the caption “SAVAGES!!!! ANIMALS!!!!” On another, the account posted below an article about a St. Louis protester fatally run over by a FedEx truck, writing, “I am running them over, and shooting if lethal force were my only way out. The a**hole under the truck got what he deserved.”
On yet another occasion, when New York Times Magazine writer Nikole Hannah-Jones — who goes by “Ida Bae Wells” on Twitter — wrote, “destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence,” Edenfield allegedly responded, “Burn down her house. Blow up her car and see if she still feels the same way.”
“Edenfield has featured prominently in several NOPD public relations campaigns, including one on car break-ins in 2017,” said the report. “His alleged social media comments were posted as the U.S. wrestles with allegations of systemic racism in law enforcement forces across the country. Protests against police violence in several cities have led to violence against protesters as well as looting and vandalism.”
Watch the report below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.