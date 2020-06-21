Quantcast
Connect with us

NYPD commissioner suspends officer without pay after ‘disturbing apparent chokehold incident’ caught on video

Published

7 mins ago

on

The New York Police Commissioner has suspended an officer without pay after the officer used an illegal chokehold, Bronx News 12 reported Sunday evening.

The incident happened Sunday at Far Rockaway Beach, and it was captured on video. The officer used a chokehold on an unarmed Black man.

“Accountability in policing is essential. After a swift investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau, a police officer involved in a disturbing apparent chokehold incident in Queens has been suspended without pay,” Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement. “While a full investigation is still underway, there is no question in my mind that this immediate action is necessary. We are committed to transparency as this process continues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Internal Affairs Bureau was investigating the use of force the officer employed during the incident, but Shea made the decision after watching the body camera footage that was released by the NYPD.

The NYPD released the 35-minute video of the incident to YouTube.

“Yo! Stop choking him, bro!” A man also filming the incident can be heard screaming. “He’s choking him!”

The video shows three officers taking the man down, one of which puts his arm around the man’s throat while he was on the ground being handcuffed.

“This matter is taken extremely seriously, and updates will be shared with the public as the investigation unfolds,” the NYPD said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman was seen in the video telling the officers not to hurt him. She was holding up her cell phone, filming the incident.

Read the full report by Bronx News 12. See the incident below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

NYPD commissioner suspends officer suspended without pay after ‘disturbing apparent chokehold incident’ caught on video

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 21, 2020

By

The New York Police Commissioner has suspended an officer without pay after the officer used an illegal chokehold, Bronx News 12 reported Sunday evening.

The incident happened Sunday at Far Rockaway Beach, and it was captured on video. The officer used a chokehold on an unarmed Black man.

"Accountability in policing is essential. After a swift investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau, a police officer involved in a disturbing apparent chokehold incident in Queens has been suspended without pay," Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement. "While a full investigation is still underway, there is no question in my mind that this immediate action is necessary. We are committed to transparency as this process continues."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump staff admits that president’s elderly supporters aren’t willing to die of COVID-19 to attend his rallies: report

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 21, 2020

By

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan told MSNBC during a panel discussion Sunday that many aides to President Donald Trump believe the real reason people didn't show up to his Tulsa rally is that they tend to be mostly older if not elderly and aren't willing to risk getting the coronavirus.

Oklahoma had their worst day of COVID-19 infections in the days leading up to the rally. In just two days, there were over 800 cases of COVID-19 that erupted in Oklahoma. The day after the Trump rally, Sunday, it was announced that Oklahoma set a new record with 478 reported infections.

"I interviewed the president on Friday," said Swan. "I was with him in the Oval Office on Friday. He was very excited about this rally. He put extreme importance on this rally as his comeback rally, and they had set sky-high expectations. That was the major problem. They had built this not as a rally but a festival with an indoor stage and outdoor stage the president was supposed to speak at. They constructed this outdoor stage with musical acts and tens of thousands of people."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lincoln Project out with video mocking Trump’s Tulsa rally: ‘Smaller than expected — but you’ve probably heard that before’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 21, 2020

By

The Republican-led group "The Lincoln Project" is out with a new video mocking President Donald Trump for his Tulsa, Oklahoma rally that failed to deliver the excited crowd that was promised.

There were over 1 million people who RSVP'd to the Trump rally, but they struggled to make it to 6,200 rally-goers, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

The video cites headlines calling the Trump rally a "dud."

"You've probably heard this before, but it's a lot smaller than we expected — and it sure wasn't as big as you promised," the video says, showing Trump's small hands making a little gesture.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image