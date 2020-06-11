NYPD cop whines that George Floyd protesters forced him into ‘horrible’ decision to kneel in solidarity

A New York City police officer whined that protesters forced him to abandon “every principle and value I stand for” and kneel with them in solidarity.

Lt. Robert Cattani, of the Midtown South Precinct, begged fellow officers for forgiveness in a June 3 email after a photo went viral showing him kneeling with demonstrators against police brutality, and he claimed he felt pressured into joining their protest, reported the New York Post.

“The conditions prior to the decision to take a knee were very difficult as we were put center stage with the entire crowd chanting,” Cattani wrote. “I know I made the wrong decision. We didn’t know how the protesters would have reacted if we didn’t and were attempting to reduce any extra violence.”

At least four officers kneeled along with protesters, and Cattani claims he only did so to prevent bloodshed.

“I thought maybe that one protester/rioters who saw it would later think twice about fighting or hurting a cop,” Cattani wrote. “I was wrong. At least that [sic] what I told myself when we made that bad decision. I know that it was wrong and something I will be shamed and humiliated about for the rest of my life.”

Cattani denounced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd, but said his own decision to kneel along with protesters had left him unable to sleep or eat — and even made him consider quitting.

“I spent the first part of my career thriving to build a reputation of a good cop,” Cattani wrote. “I threw that all in the garbage in Sunday.”

“I could not imagine the idea of ever coming back to work and putting on the uniform I so wrongly shamed,” he added. “However, I decided that was the easy way out for me and I will continue to come to work every day being there for my personnel.”