Quantcast
Connect with us

NYPD cop whines that George Floyd protesters forced him into ‘horrible’ decision to kneel in solidarity

Published

1 min ago

on

A New York City police officer whined that protesters forced him to abandon “every principle and value I stand for” and kneel with them in solidarity.

Lt. Robert Cattani, of the Midtown South Precinct, begged fellow officers for forgiveness in a June 3 email after a photo went viral showing him kneeling with demonstrators against police brutality, and he claimed he felt pressured into joining their protest, reported the New York Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The conditions prior to the decision to take a knee were very difficult as we were put center stage with the entire crowd chanting,” Cattani wrote. “I know I made the wrong decision. We didn’t know how the protesters would have reacted if we didn’t and were attempting to reduce any extra violence.”

At least four officers kneeled along with protesters, and Cattani claims he only did so to prevent bloodshed.

“I thought maybe that one protester/rioters who saw it would later think twice about fighting or hurting a cop,” Cattani wrote. “I was wrong. At least that [sic] what I told myself when we made that bad decision. I know that it was wrong and something I will be shamed and humiliated about for the rest of my life.”

Cattani denounced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of George Floyd, but said his own decision to kneel along with protesters had left him unable to sleep or eat — and even made him consider quitting.

“I spent the first part of my career thriving to build a reputation of a good cop,” Cattani wrote. “I threw that all in the garbage in Sunday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I could not imagine the idea of ever coming back to work and putting on the uniform I so wrongly shamed,” he added. “However, I decided that was the easy way out for me and I will continue to come to work every day being there for my personnel.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘I can’t breathe’: Gym trainer under fire for ‘very insensitive’ workout routine

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

A Wisconsin gym trainer has been put on leave after putting up a workout regime that many viewed as racist, TMZ reports.

The trainer at Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa posted the workout titled, "I can't breathe" on a white board, prompting gym members to slam the sign as wrong, if not racist. Ultimately, the gym's corporate office was forced to speak out on the matter.

"Very insensitive," one member said. "There are so many other productive ways to support the Black Lives Matter cause, and so many better ways to honor George Floyd. Doing burpees and rows is not a way to help."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News host: Kids will not ‘love the country’ unless forts keep Confederate names

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Fox News host Pete Hegseth suggested on Thursday that a move to rename Confederate military bases would teach children not to "love America."

While appearing on Stuart Varney's Fox Business program, Hegseth was asked about a New York Times report that the cartoon Paw Patrol could be cancelled over it's depiction of "good cops."

Varney argued that the so-called "cancel culture" is a threat to free speech.

"It's worse than that," Hegseth opined. "This is the logical extent of the left. Unfortunately, I wrote a whole book about it called 'American Crusade' and it's happening faster than anyone thought."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Stacey Abrams schools Meghan McCain on Georgia’s election problems

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams experienced a moment of deja vu after the Georgia election Tuesday. Speaking to "The View," she explained that the problems that her state experienced during Tuesday's election had nothing to do with Republican counties or Democratic counties, but outright corruption at the state level.

Conservative co-host Meghan McCain said, incorrectly, that the vast majority of counties that experienced problems were run by Democratic leaders. She said that problems like consolidating polling locations and a reduced number of poll workers was also due to the coronavirus, not political motivation.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image