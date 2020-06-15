Quantcast
Obama winning disproves the existence of ‘systemic racism’: Trump advisor Larry Kudlow

Published

1 min ago

on

On CNBC News Monday, President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow reiterated his position that he does not believe America has an issue with “systemic racism” — and as evidence, offered the fact that President Barack Obama had been elected twice.

“Here’s a thought,” said Kudlow. “President Obama, the first Black president, was elected twice, and he got 79 million white votes. 79 million in two elections. Now therefore I find it hard to understand something called “systemic racism.”

Kudlow first came under fire last week, when, on a separate CNBC appearance, he said, “I don’t believe there is systemic racism in the U.S. I’m not going to go into a long riff on it.”

Watch below:


