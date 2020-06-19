Quantcast
Connect with us

Oregon mayor accused of driving car into Black Lives Matter protesters

Published

1 min ago

on

A viral video showed a driver plow slowly into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Oregon — and that driver was allegedly a neighboring city’s mayor.

Medford police have opened an investigation into allegations that Chris Luz, mayor of nearby Phoenix, drove his car steadily into a group of protesters June 6 and struck a woman who stopped to hold up a sign, reported the Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The city of Phoenix cannot ignore that the mayor is in fact a criminal. There is absolutely no excuse for the actions that you took that day, Chris,” said that protester, Mikala Johnston, during a commission meeting Monday that was chaired by Luz. “Chris, you assaulted me.”

Johnston told City Council members the crowd was peaceful during the march earlier this month, and police blocked traffic to keep demonstrators safe.

“We were not causing any harm,” Johnston said. “Any logical driver would have thought to wait for those couple hundred marchers to walk on by. However, Chris decided to take a different approach.”

She said a yellow car, which was allegedly driven by Luz, accelerated toward protesters as they turned onto a main street, and Johnston said she stopped and held up her sign to show the driver why they were marching.

“He then proceeds to drive his car right past me, hitting me with the front left of his vehicle and again with the side view mirror,” Johnston alleged, which is backed by video evidence. “I couldn’t believe this man would avoid slightly turning his wheel to not hit me. He then proceeded to try to drive through a crowd of peaceful protesters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Luz did not respond to her claims during the meeting, where armed militia members showed up outside, but briefly shook his head as Johnston spoke.

“I have it all on video,” she said, “stop shaking your head.”

Video shows protesters surrounding the car after it strikes Johnston, and the driver gets out and begs to be allowed to pass through.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m on your side, dude,” the driver says. “I’m on your f*cking side.”

Johnston said she’d lost confidence in the mayor’s leadership, and one council member called on him to resign immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t believe the actions that you took, nudging teenagers with your car, intimidating, and threatening them for expressing their opinions,” said council member Sarah Westover. “I think this is unacceptable behavior, and I want to call on the mayor to resign tonight.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The Trump Administration paid millions for test tubes — and got unusable mini soda bottles

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Since May, the Trump administration has paid a fledgling Texas company $7.3 million for test tubes needed in tracking the spread of the coronavirus nationwide. But, instead of the standard vials, Fillakit LLC has supplied plastic tubes made for bottling soda, which state health officials say are unusable.

The state officials say that these “preforms,” which are designed to be expanded with heat and pressure into 2-liter soda bottles, don’t fit the racks used in laboratory analysis of test samples. Even if the bottles were the right size, experts say, the company’s process likely contaminated the tubes and could yield false test results. Fillakit employees, some not wearing masks, gathered the miniature soda bottles with snow shovels and dumped them into plastic bins before squirting saline into them, all in the open air, according to former employees and ProPublica’s observation of the company’s operations.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch sees really bad news in Trump poll numbers with Republicans

Published

48 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

MSNBC's Donny Deutsch sees even more bad news underlying the sinking poll numbers for President Donald Trump's re-election.

The "Morning Joe" contributor agreed with host Joe Scarborough that Trump's approval ratings seem set in stone, but other numbers seem to be moving even further away from where his campaign wants to be.

"We are seeing kind of a baked situation," Deutsch said. "A few of the numbers in the 'cares about voters like me' [poll] is a critical one. Another one I look at at is the fear number. I think fear is the greatest motivator more than anything. When you look at the election, people who support Joe Biden, over 60 percent of them are doing it out of fear of Donald Trump, whereas people who support Donald Trump, only 33 percent are fearful of Joe Biden."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Thank God it is happening’: Black pastor is hopeful a ‘major moral revival and revolution’ will defeat Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

America has been brought low, knocked down into a pitiable state and embarrassed before the world by Donald Trump and his regime. The United States, once the world's indispensable leader, now appears to be an obsolescent also-ran, with American exceptionalism replaced with the authoritarianism and neofascism associated with failed countries in other parts of the world.
Continue Reading
 
 
IT'S JUNETEENTH.

Join Raw Story in supporting the Black press and Black colleges and universities.

LEARN MORE
close-link
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image