Oscars board elects ‘Selma’ director as diversity increases
The organization behind the Oscar awards elected “Selma” director Ava DuVernay on Wednesday as it slightly increased its number of female and black governors.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has repeatedly been hit with criticism in recent years for a lack of diversity both among its members, and among the Oscar nominees and winners they select.
“As a result of this election, the number of female Academy governors increases from 25 to 26, and people of color increases from 11 to 12, including the three Governors-at-Large,” the Academy said in a statement.
DuVernay’s election comes well after the #OscarsSoWhite movement was launched in January 2015 in response to the Academy picking an all-white slate of nominees — the same year “Selma” was in contention.
The movie about Martin Luther King Jr’s civil rights march did earn a best picture nomination, and won best original song, but was seen to have been snubbed in other categories.
Its star David Oyelowo, who failed to pick up a nomination, last week claimed Academy members had threatened to sink the “Selma” after cast and crew protested the death of Eric Garner with “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirts at the film’s 2014 premiere.
The Academy responded on Thursday, tweeting: “Ava & David, we hear you. Unacceptable. We’re committed to progress.”
The expression “I Can’t Breathe” has once again become a rallying cry for anti-racism protesters after the death of George Floyd last month.
Garner and Floyd were both African American men who were suffocated to death in police custody.
Four of those joining the board for the first time are women, including Lynette Howell Taylor — who produced this year’s Oscars ceremony — while Whoopi Goldberg was among those re-elected.
Trump likely to scrap racial unity speech as White House struggles to fix ‘self-inflicted wounds’: NYT reporter
On CNN Wednesday, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said it was unlikely President Donald Trump would move forward with his planned speech on racial unity, reportedly being written by White House adviser Stephen Miller, in the wake of criticism over his rhetoric around George Floyd's death and his refusal to rename military bases named for Confederate officers.
"These are all self-inflicted wounds. These are all errors of his own making," said Haberman. "Whether they end up mattering in the fall, we don't know. But you look at the current polling across the board, it is hurting him right now."
NASCAR fans explode with anger over Confederate flag ban: ‘Good luck on filling those stands’
On Wednesday, NASCAR announced the Confederate battle banner would be prohibited at all of its events and properties.
But this decision did not go over well with fans, 80 percent of whom are white and 37 percent of whom are Southerners. In no time, NASCAR's Facebook page was flooded with enraged reactions to the ban.
nascar facebook poppin off pic.twitter.com/53hmnAS7Ex
Speaker Nancy Pelosi asks for Confederate statues to be removed from the US Capitol
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sent a letter to Sen Roy Blunt (R-MO), who chairs the Joint Committee on the Library, tasked with managing Statuary Hall in the US Capitol building. In the letter, she requests 11 statues that represent failed Confederate soldiers and generals be removed.
"Among these 11 are Jefferson Davis and Alexander Stephens, President and Vice President of the Confederate States of America, respectively, both of whom were charged with treason against the United States," Pelosi wrote in her letter.