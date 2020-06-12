Oscars to draw up diversity rules for nominees
Hollywood’s motion picture academy will introduce new eligibility rules to boost diversity among Oscars nominees under a raft of new measures announced Friday.
The move comes after years of criticism over a lack of diversity among the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ members, and among the Oscar nominees and winners they select.
“To ensure more diverse representation,” a new task force will be set up “to develop and implement new representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility,” the organization said in a statement.
The measures will not affect films in contention this year.
The Academy did not give any details about the new rules, but said the changes are intended to “encourage equitable hiring practices and representation on and off screen.”
It will also host a series of panel discussions on diversity, including a talk hosted by Academy governor Whoopi Goldberg on “the lasting impact of racist tropes and harmful stereotypes in Hollywood films.”
The changes were announced following mass anti-racism protests that have swept the country since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
Since 2015 and the #OscarsSoWhite campaign, the Academy has made concerted efforts to broaden its membership.
The annual intake of new members reached 50 percent female for the first time in 2019, while non-white membership has doubled in five years.
But less than one-third admitted were people of color.
“To truly meet this moment, we must recognize how much more needs to be done, and we must listen, learn, embrace the challenge, and hold ourselves and our community accountable,” said Academy President David Rubin.
Among other changes agreed at this week’s governor meeting, the best picture category will have a mandatory 10 nominees from next year.
Currently the category has a fluctuating number between five and 10 contenders each year.
No decision was taken on the timing of the Oscars ceremony, following reports that its February 28 date is expected to be postponed due to the pandemic.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Biden announces support for scrubbing Confederate names from military bases in new showdown with Trump
On Friday, Politico reported that former Vice President Joe Biden is coming out in support of removing Confederate officers' names from U.S. military bases — setting up a stark contrast to President Donald Trump.
“The names affixed to our military installations must honor the diverse heritage of leadership and sacrifice in our country’s history,” said Biden in a statement to Politico. “I fully support Senator [Elizabeth] Warren’s bipartisan effort to form a commission to rename Defense Department facilities named after Confederate leaders in the next three years, and look forward to implementing the commission’s work as president.”
Christian rights activist at Trump’s HHS finalizes move rolling back ‘unnecessary’ transgender healthcare protections
The Trump administration just moved to roll back hard-fought Obama-era healthcare non-discrimination protections for transgender people, just as coronavirus cases are surging in at least 21 states. The timing, too, is notable. While the President does not recognize LGBTQ Pride the move comes in the middle of the month devoted to celebrating and honoring the community, and exactly on the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub massacre.
The Wall Street Journal reports the new rule will take effect in 60 days, ending "a policy that expanded an antidiscrimination provision in the ACA to cover bias against" transgender people.
Bob Dylan: George Floyd’s death ‘sickened me’
Legendary US folk singer Bob Dylan said he was "sickened" to see unarmed black man George Floyd "tortured to death" by a white police officer in his home state, in a rare interview published Friday.
Dylan spoke to The New York Times the day after Floyd's killing in Minneapolis, which has sparked mass anti-racism protests across the nation. It was the musician's only interview outside his own website since he won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2016.
"It sickened me no end to see George tortured to death like that," he said of Floyd, who died after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.