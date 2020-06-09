Quantcast
Fox’s Chris Wallace schools Trump on The View: When you’re getting called out by a bishop, Mattis and Esper ‘it’s not a good week’

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News host Chris Wallace told the women of “The View” that it’s clear President Donald Trump is having a really bad week.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Wallace if he sees “change” coming. Has America finally reached a tipping point with police brutality that there could be meaningful change?

“Well, when you’re talking about race relations and police, I hope there’s change. I hope there’s reform and improvement. But I can’t say I’m especially hopeful that it’s going to happen. Whoopi, you and I are roughly the same age. You remember 1968. You remember Rodney King. You remember Michael Brown in Ferguson. You remember Eric Garner in New York City. They all have a similar pattern which is that there is a case of undue violence. There are protests and sometimes they devolve into riots. There are calls for reform and we are where we are. George Floyd died, you know, you hope that this time it’s going to be different. I have to say I’m not sure I would bet on it.”

When it comes to his prediction for Trump, Wallace said things aren’t looking great.

“The president has his base and he has his beliefs and he’s entitled to them,” Wallace began. “I would say that the last week was a very bad week for the president in terms of politics, in terms of his potential re-election prospects. When you’re getting called out by the Episcopal bishop of Washington and the Archbishop of the Catholic Church of Washington; when you’re getting called out by Jim Mattis, to the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Mike Mullen, and your own current Secretary of Defense [Mike Esper] breaks with you, that’s not a good week. He had some good news on the economy. Clearly — there’s a new poll in the Washington Post that indicates by a two to one margin people don’t think the president has handled the last week properly. His approval ratings have dropped. You can argue as to whether he’s right or wrong, but politically it’s been a bad week.”

Watch the conversation below:


Trump mulls replacing Jared Kushner: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Though President Donald Trump publicly praised his son-in-law Jared Kushner as "my star" on Monday, he has privately fumed about his top adviser over his sagging poll numbers, according to Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg tries to set Meghan McCain straight after she fumes over ‘defund the police’ slogan

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

"The View" co-hosts debated the movement to "defund the police," which Meghan McCain took to a hyperbolic conclusion that it means no public safety and anarchy. But co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg explained that McCain and other conservatives are taking the word "defund" and turning it into taking away any security at all.

As Hostin explained, Camden, New Jersey, they had so many problems with their police that they disbanded the entire department. What that meant is that officers could reapply for jobs, but hiring standards were different, training was different and the whole department was reimagined. She explained that many officers don't want to deal with mental health issues, but that's one of the most frequent calls that police get and they're not trained to handle it.

GOP senators dodge questions about Trump’s Twitter tirade against hospitalized protester

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 9, 2020

By

Multiple Republican senators on Tuesday dodged questions about President Donald Trump's widely criticized tweet that accused a hospitalized anti-police brutality protester of being a potential "antifa provocateur."

CNN reporter Manu Raju reports that Republican senators are "not touching" the president's tweet so far, even though it has been up for several hours.

