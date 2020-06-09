Fox’s Chris Wallace schools Trump on The View: When you’re getting called out by a bishop, Mattis and Esper ‘it’s not a good week’

Fox News host Chris Wallace told the women of “The View” that it’s clear President Donald Trump is having a really bad week.

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Wallace if he sees “change” coming. Has America finally reached a tipping point with police brutality that there could be meaningful change?

“Well, when you’re talking about race relations and police, I hope there’s change. I hope there’s reform and improvement. But I can’t say I’m especially hopeful that it’s going to happen. Whoopi, you and I are roughly the same age. You remember 1968. You remember Rodney King. You remember Michael Brown in Ferguson. You remember Eric Garner in New York City. They all have a similar pattern which is that there is a case of undue violence. There are protests and sometimes they devolve into riots. There are calls for reform and we are where we are. George Floyd died, you know, you hope that this time it’s going to be different. I have to say I’m not sure I would bet on it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to his prediction for Trump, Wallace said things aren’t looking great.

“The president has his base and he has his beliefs and he’s entitled to them,” Wallace began. “I would say that the last week was a very bad week for the president in terms of politics, in terms of his potential re-election prospects. When you’re getting called out by the Episcopal bishop of Washington and the Archbishop of the Catholic Church of Washington; when you’re getting called out by Jim Mattis, to the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Mike Mullen, and your own current Secretary of Defense [Mike Esper] breaks with you, that’s not a good week. He had some good news on the economy. Clearly — there’s a new poll in the Washington Post that indicates by a two to one margin people don’t think the president has handled the last week properly. His approval ratings have dropped. You can argue as to whether he’s right or wrong, but politically it’s been a bad week.”

Watch the conversation below: