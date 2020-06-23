Pompeo compares ex-security advisor John Bolton to Edward Snowden
John Bolton’s explosive tell-all account of his time as National Security Advisor is comparable to Edward Snowden’s disclosure of state-backed mass surveillance of US citizens, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday.
Pompeo’s comments come the night before the release of Bolton’s book “The Room Where It Happened,” which contains many damning allegations against President Donald Trump.
“Frankly, the information he has released puts criminal liability squarely on him,” the top US diplomat told Fox News.
“We all saw what’s happened when people leak classified information like Edward Snowden. What John Bolton did here is not dissimilar to that,” Pompeo said.
Edward Snowden is a former US intelligence contractor who revealed in 2013 that US agents from the National Security Agency (NSA) were carrying out widespread surveillance on citizens.
Snowden has been living in exile in Russia since his revelation. He has been charged in the US with espionage and theft of state secrets and faces up to 30 years in prison.
“This kind of information getting out, it presents real risk and real harm to the United States of America,” Pompeo added.
Bolton’s book is an account of his 17 months serving as National Security Advisor.
The book contends that Trump is not “fit for office” and describes the president “pleading” with his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping to help boost his chances of re-election in November.
Over the past few days, Trump and his team, including Pompeo, have vacillated between two courses of action: denouncing the book as “fiction,” but also claiming it is full of highly sensitive, classified information.
The White House had sought to halt the book’s publication, but a US judge refused Saturday to block its release, saying it was too late for a restraining order.
China, India agree to reduce tensions after deadly clash
China and India have agreed to reduce tensions a week after clashes on their disputed Himalayan border left 20 Indian troops dead in brutal hand-to-hand fighting.
The June 15 battle, reportedly fought with fists, clubs and rocks, was the first time troops have been killed on their border since 1975 and marked a major deterioration in ties between the two Asian giants.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that after talks between the top regional military commanders on Monday, both sides "agreed to take necessary measures to promote a cooling of the situation".
The Press Trust of India said the meeting was between Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of the 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the Tibet Military District.
COVID-19
Muslims disappointed, but accepting, as Saudi scales back hajj
Muslims expressed disappointment Tuesday at Saudi Arabia's decision to scale back this year's hajj pilgrimage, but many accepted it was necessary as the kingdom battles a major coronavirus outbreak.
Riyadh said Monday the hajj would be "very limited" with only pilgrims already in the country allowed to perform the ritual, marking the first time in modern Saudi history that foreign visitors have been barred.
The move had looked inevitable for some time and several countries had already pulled out, but the announcement nevertheless added to disappointment for Muslims who invest huge sums and face long waits to go on hajj.
COVID-19
Tokyo Disney parks to reopen from July 1
Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will reopen from July 1 after a four-month suspension over coronavirus, its operators said Tuesday, as Japan gradually reopens its economy, including theme parks and professional sports.
Oriental Land said the two resorts will resume operations to a limited number of visitors who bought online, reserved tickets.
The parks will enforce rigorous social distancing measures and use of masks, while also checking guests' temperatures.
"We will operate the parks with caution" by restricting the number of guests and on individual rides, as well as cleaning and social distancing efforts, Oriental Land said in a statement.