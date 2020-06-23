Quantcast
Connect with us

Racist man goes on berserk rant against Black store manager who asked him to wear a mask

Published

2 hours ago

on

A California store manager recorded video of a customer hurling racist abuse after he was asked to wear a mask.

Harold Brown, who manages a store at an Atascadero shopping center, asked the customer to put on a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and the man went on a lengthy racist rant, reported The Tribune.

“I’m not surprised by it,” Brown told the newspaper. “I’m honestly not even affected by it anymore, but, especially in the time that we’re in right now, it’s just shocking to me that people still go out of their way to implicate themselves when the nation is falling apart for that very reason.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video begins with Brown confronting the man outside the store as he gets into a van marked Pro-Cleaners Chimney and Carpet Cleaning.

“This guy just called me a n*gger,” Brown says.

The man gets out of the van and yells, “so what?” and complains that he’d tried to make a return for cash three times at the store, and Brown asks why that justified the racist abuse.

“Is that why I’m a n*gger?” Brown says, as the man stalks around the parking lot shouting.

Brown then records the business name and phone number from the van, as the man adopts an exaggerated Southern accent and starts calling him “boy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fetch me some water,” the man screams, before climbing back into his van.

Brown said the man was apparently frustrated because he was unable to return an item for cash, because the store didn’t have enough money on hand because the coronavirus pandemic has cut into cash sales, and then became angry when he was asked to comply with the state’s mask mandate.

“He had come in to the store and was told to put on a mask and that just triggered him, and it just went downhill from there,” Brown said. “He immediately started being aggressive and cursing, and as he realized he wasn’t going to get his way, that’s when the racial slurs started coming.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown decided to document the encounter after the racist abuse began, and he posted the video on social media afterward — which then resulted in a flood of one-star reviews on Pro-Clean’s Yelp page.

The man returned and demanded the video be taken down, and Brown said he again called him the N-word and refused to apologize for his actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I told him, ‘I didn’t do this to you. You did this to yourself,’” Brown said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Neighbor calls cops on 9-year-old for ‘Black Lives Matter’ message — but her attempt to halt the chalk art backfires

Published

1 min ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

A suburban Columbus neighborhood rallied around a girl whose chalk art drew a complaint to police.

The 9-year-old girl wrote "Black Lives Matter" on the pavement in chalk last week in front of her Canal Winchester home, but a neighbor came outside and yelled at her and then called sheriff's deputies, reported WBNS-TV.

"I think black people and white people should both be treated the same,” Mira Acklin said.

The girl's mother said she saw a deputy get out of a patrol car and speak with the neighbor, and then encouraged Mira to keep drawing.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP donors may have second thoughts after viewing the wreckage of Trump’s campaign strategy: conservative columnist

Published

23 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says that after the "debacle" of President Trump's Tulsa rally, campaign chair Brad Parscale and Jared Kushner may be on shaky ground. That and other recent developments signify "what a losing campaign sounds like," according to Rubin.

"Trump will go to the mat for some Americans — the Confederacy First!" she writes. "Some Republicans are queasy about holding fast to symbolism of a traitorous white-supremacy movement. Others declare this is their 'heritage.' To each his own more than 150 years after the Civil War."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Women call BS after LAPD cop claims someone put a tampon in his Starbucks’ Frappuccino

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department cop stopped by Starbucks at a Target to grab a Frappuccino and found something inside he claimed was a used tampon.

Reporter Bill Melugin from FOX LA, said in a Twitter thread that he and the LAPD are investigating the situation and getting video of the incident.

“This disgusting assault on a police officer was carried out by someone with hatred in their heart and who lacks human decency," said the Los Angeles Police Protective League in a statement. "We hope they are publicly exposed, fired, arrested, and prosecuted for their cowardly and repugnant actions.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image