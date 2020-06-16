Seattle Police employee arrested after shooting motorist in road rage incident

In a road rage incident that took place Saturday, a Seattle Police Department employee pulled a gun and shot at a motorist, The News Tribune reports.

According to Washington State Patrol, 30-year-old civilian employee Peter L. Garrido was arrested on Monday after shooting the victim in the abdomen.

Police say the victim pulled over to let Garrido pass, but instead Garrido pulled behind the victim, who then approached Garrido’s car.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suspect retrieved a handgun from the glove box and as the victim turned to walk away, the suspect fired one shot striking the victim in the abdomen,” Washington State Police said. “The suspect then fled the scene in a 2013 Mazda.”

The victim was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

As the Tribune points out, civilian employees fulfill a variety of roles, “including information technology, working with police records and administrative functions, according to the Seattle Police Department.”