Seattle Police employee arrested after shooting motorist in road rage incident

Published

1 min ago

on

In a road rage incident that took place Saturday, a Seattle Police Department employee pulled a gun and shot at a motorist, The News Tribune reports.

According to Washington State Patrol, 30-year-old civilian employee Peter L. Garrido was arrested on Monday after shooting the victim in the abdomen.

Police say the victim pulled over to let Garrido pass, but instead Garrido pulled behind the victim, who then approached Garrido’s car.

“The suspect retrieved a handgun from the glove box and as the victim turned to walk away, the suspect fired one shot striking the victim in the abdomen,” Washington State Police said. “The suspect then fled the scene in a 2013 Mazda.”

The victim was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

As the Tribune points out, civilian employees fulfill a variety of roles, “including information technology, working with police records and administrative functions, according to the Seattle Police Department.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
Nebraska Democrats cut ties with their Senate nominee after he harasses female staffer in group text: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported that the Democratic Party of Nebraska is severing ties with their 2020 Senate nominee over lewd remarks he made about a female staffer in a group text.

Chris Janicek, a small businessman who runs a cupcake bakery in Omaha, will reportedly no longer receive resources from the state party after a unanimous vote of the executive committee.

"The text messages, which were obtained by The Associated Press, were from a group chat involving Janicek and five other people, including the female staffer. At one point, he wrote that he had argued with her and then asked whether the campaign should spend money on 'getting her laid,'" reported Grant Schulte. "'It will probably take three guys,' he wrote, before describing in graphic detail an imagined group sex scene involving the female staffer."

‘Just freakin’ lies’: Ex-senator says Pence has adopted the ‘stupid’ administration’s policy of making up things about COVID-19

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) went off on Vice President Mike Pence for lying about the coronavirus cases in Oklahoma.

Pence, who joined President Donald Trump at a roundtable on the elderly, said Monday that the state of Oklahoma has "flattened their curve," which is factually inaccurate. Oklahoma is currently experiencing a spike. In fact, their highest day of reports in the pandemic occurred Saturday.

https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/1272627868430893056

Our current coronavirus predicament is a direct result of Trump’s staggering short-sightedness

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Donald Trump wants to pretend the coronavirus is in the rearview mirror, but reports over the weekend suggested that instead the U.S. is witnessing a resurgence of the virus after weeks of decline. Twenty-one states have seen an increase of new cases in recent days. Most of the spikes are in Republican-controlled states like Texas, Florida, Georgia and Arizona, where governors curried favor with Trump by lifting restrictions long before meeting even some of the criteria recommended by public health officials. On Sunday, the death toll from the virus, now at 118,000, surpassed the number of American lives lost in World War I.

