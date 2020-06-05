Siberia 10C hotter in warmest May on record: EU
Temperatures soared 10 degrees Celsius above average last month in Siberia, home to much of Earth’s permafrost, as the world experienced its hottest May on record, the European Union’s climate monitoring network said Friday.
The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said May 2020 was 0.68C warmer than the average May from 1981 to 2010, with above average temperatures across parts of Alaska, Europe, North America, South America, swathes of Africa and Antarctica.
Globally, “the average temperature for the twelve months to May 2020 is close to 1.3C above the (pre-industrial) level”, Copernicus said referring to the benchmark by which global warming is often measured.
Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, nearly 200 countries have pledged to cap the rise in Earth average surface temperature to “well below” 2C, and to 1.5C if possible.
The heatwave across parts of Siberia and Alaska will cause particular alarm in regions that were engulfed by huge forest fires last year fuelled by record heat, and where Copernicus has warned that “zombie” blazes smouldering underground may be reigniting.
The monitoring network said that there were “highly anomalous” temperatures over Siberia throughout the March to May period.
– Carbon in the permafrost –
These reached close to 10C above the 1981 to 2010 average over parts of the Ob and Yenisei rivers, where “record-early break-up of river ice has been reported”.
Copernicus recorded above average temperatures around much of the Arctic between March to May, although the spring was colder in northern Canada.
Parts of Europe — from the Balkans to Scandinavia — also saw cooler than average temperatures in May, as did Australia, southern Asia and eastern United States.
The 12 months to May were 0.7C hotter than the 1981 to 2010 average, matching the warmest equivalent period on record, between October 2015 and September 2016.
Overall, global temperatures have risen more than one degree Celsius since mid-19th century levels, driven mostly by the burning fossil fuels.
There has been a sustained period of above-average temperatures since 2002, while the last five years have been the hottest on record, as was the last decade.
In the Arctic region average temperatures have risen by two degrees Celsius since the mid-19th century, almost twice the global average.
This has accelerated melting of Greenland’s kilometers-thick ice sheet, resulting in a net loss of 600 billion tonnes of ice mass for the year — accounting for about 40 percent of total sea level rise in 2019.
The permafrost in Russian and Canadian forests contains as much as 1.5 trillion tonnes of carbon dioxide — around 40 times current annual emissions.
The United Nations said last year that manmade greenhouse gas emissions needed to tumble 7.6 percent annually over the next decade to cap global warming at 1.5C.
Current pledges to cut emissions put Earth on a path of several degrees warming by the end of the century.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Disturbing video exposes the dangerous message a State Patrol officer told team: ‘Don’t kill them, but hit them hard’
Krystal Marx, the executive director of Seattle Pride, shared a disturbing video this week revealing the violent message an officer in the Washington State Patrol gave to his team as it prepared to confront protesters.
“Don’t kill them, but hit them hard,” he said as he walked through a group of his colleagues.
“I remember shaking,” Marx told the Seattle Times of the experience filming the patrol from her office window. “Why not say, ‘Restrain them, calmly’?”
Chris Loftis, a spokesperson for the patrol, gave the Times a statement trying to explain away the comment as poor “word choice,” but it was not reassuring:
2020 Election
Trump stokes division in Republican Party as he rages at Sen. Lisa Murkowski
As the Republican Party is struggling to defend him in a moment of nationwide strife, President Donald Trump decided Thursday night to fuel divisions within GOP rather than make nice.
He had already lashed out on Wednesday at his former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who sharply criticized Trump’s response to the ongoing George Floyd protests. But on Thursday night, Trump took at aim at sitting Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
Breaking Banner
‘Outrageous and criminal behavior’: Internet blows up at graphic video of Buffalo Police pushing over an elderly man
On Thursday, footage emerged of police in Buffalo, New York pushing an elderly man to the ground, and refusing to help him as he lay bleeding profusely from a head injury.
The footage triggered immediate outrage on social media.
Horrible. I pray he’s ok. https://t.co/wL2gcNeAIT
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 5, 2020