Quantcast
Connect with us

Spending on cops nearly doubled — yet crime declined by a third: report

Published

3 hours ago

on

Since 1994, crime has declined by nearly one-third, 32 percent, yet, spending on policing has nearly doubled (46 percent). The question “why” comes amid calls to reallocate funding for policing and spend it on public safety instead, Politico reported Friday.

One of the top calls into law enforcement is not crime-related, rather it is mental health-related. With a dramatic decrease in mental health spending, police have been forced to deal with the problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

A mental illness policy website cited a national survey “of 2,406 senior law enforcement officials (75 percent who were officers longer than 20 years) documents police and sheriffs are being overwhelmed ‘dealing with the unintended consequences of a policy change that in effect removed the daily care of our nation’s severely mentally ill population from the medical community and placed it with the criminal justice system.” …This policy change has caused a spike in the frequency of arrests of severely mentally ill persons, prison and jail population and the homeless population…(and) has become a major consumer of law enforcement resources nationwide.’”

It begs the question, why departments that provide security for a town of 10,000 people, are being given armored vehicles to handle policing?

“Studies have shown that an increase in sworn police officers reduces instances of crime. However, increases in other factors — such as social welfare, access to health care, employment and other social services — have also been shown to decrease crime rates. It’s unclear the extent to which increases in police spending are responsible for falling rates of violent crime,” said Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The perception was that the police have a direct relationship with crime, so the more police … the lower the rate of crime, we thought. But that has not been the case for some time,” said the Texas Southern University Center for Justice Research founding director, Dr. Howard Henderson. “There are other factors that are at play that affect that relationship beyond simply just the police’s presence.”

The site compared per-capita spending by towns to show that spending doesn’t equate safety.

Arlington, Texas, for example, spent $712, per capita in 2017 and had 5 homicides per 100,000 people. Kansas City, Kansas, by contrast, spent $705 per-capita and had 31 homicides per 100,000 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Data visualization by Politico

As protests call for a reimagining of how to run police departments, there is a greater need for them to justify spending and examine the effectiveness. At the same time, departments with a history of hefty legal settlements after bad officer behavior are being examined with taxpayer demand to control the abusive impulses of so-called “bad apples.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Researchers have proposed a better way of estimating police budges using a cost-benefit analysis, according to the NYU School of Law’s Policing Project.

“Helping departments and communities to think about the long-term implications of policy changes, of investments … whatever it may be, having those conversations upfront, is hugely important,” said researcher director Lauren Speigel.

Read the full report at Politico and see more comprehensive data visualizations.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters waving ‘Thin Blue Line’ flags protest Juneteenth ceremony in Boston

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

On Friday, people gathered in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston to mark Juneteenth with calls for racial equality and justice.

According to multiple local news reporters, a small group of counterprotesters, waving "Thin Blue Line" and Trump flags, gathered in response, leading to arguments between the two.

As the counterprotesters demonstrated, the Juneteenth supporters reportedly chanted "Black Lives Matter!" to drown them out.

Several counter protestors now here at a Juneteenth celebration in Dorchester. Some with Trump flags and signs that say Back The Blue. Many people at the rally seem to be ignoring the small crowd behind the fence.They continue to give speeches & call for racial equality @boston25 pic.twitter.com/SX07LWzoDq

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I feel like I’m living in a zombie apocalypse right before society crashes’: Oklahoma attorney

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Oklahoma is having its largest coronavirus spikes since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, yet the Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has decided that the state will enter Phase 3 reopening, deaths be damned. In the middle of the crisis, President Donald Trump will bring together nearly 20,000 people from all over the region to an enclosed space to celebrate him.

In an MSNBC panel discussion, attorney Paul Demuro, who filed a suit to mandate there be healthcare precautions at the Trump rally, told Nicolle Wallace, "I feel like I'm living in a zombie apocalypse right before society collapses."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Vegas mayor deletes ‘national martini day’ message sent on Juneteenth — that wasn’t even a real martini

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

The City of Las Vegas on Friday deleted a "National Martini Day" message sent from the mayor on Juneteenth.

Longtime Nevada political reporter Jon Ralson, the editor of The Nevada Independent, noted the tweet had been deleted.

The city of Las Vegas just deleted the tweet it put out for the Mayors Goodman on Juneteenth celebrating National Martini Day with a video produced by the city of them mixing a drink that, by the way, is not really a martini.

But....always screenshot. pic.twitter.com/Md8fTdhuzN

Continue Reading
 
 