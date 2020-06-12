Quantcast
Taylor Swift slams monuments to ‘despicable’ white supremacists: ‘Villains don’t deserve statues’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift condemned Tennessee’s monuments to white supremacist figures in a lengthy Twitter thread.

Swift, who has a larger Twitter presence than President Donald Trump by follower count and whose musical career began in Nashville, focused on monuments to two specific historical figures: white supremacist newspaper editor Edward Carmack, and founding KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest.

Texas Longhorns football players unveil list of demands for UT-Austin to support black students

Published

1 min ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Several athletes at the University of Texas at Austin are refusing to participate in recruiting incoming players or show up at donor-related events if university and athletics officials fail to respond to a list of demands geared toward supporting black students, according to a statement released on Twitter on Friday.

Brennan Eagles, a sophomore wide receiver for UT-Austin, posted the statement to his Twitter account, detailing a list of actions Longhorn athletes want the university's athletics department to take. These include donating 0.5% of the department's annual earnings to the Black Lives Matter movement and black organizations, establishing a permanent black athletic history exhibit in the Athletics Hall of Fame and renaming parts of the football stadium after Julius Whittier, the first black football letterman at UT-Austin.

Biden announces support for scrubbing Confederate names from military bases in new showdown with Trump

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

On Friday, Politico reported that former Vice President Joe Biden is coming out in support of removing Confederate officers' names from U.S. military bases — setting up a stark contrast to President Donald Trump.

“The names affixed to our military installations must honor the diverse heritage of leadership and sacrifice in our country’s history,” said Biden in a statement to Politico. “I fully support Senator [Elizabeth] Warren’s bipartisan effort to form a commission to rename Defense Department facilities named after Confederate leaders in the next three years, and look forward to implementing the commission’s work as president.”

‘It’s a real risk’: Anthony Fauci warns against going to political rallies without wearing a mask

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Speaking to ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl on the Powerhouse Politics podcast, Dr. Anthony Fauci says he has the same advice to people planning to attend President Trump's upcoming rally as he does for people attending racial justice protests: large groups are dangerous and risky.

"You know, it's a danger to the people who are trying to control the demonstration," he said of the protests. "And it's a danger to the people who are demonstrating. So at the end of the day, it is a risky procedure."

