Quantcast
Connect with us

‘This is very, very rare’: Former prosecutor explains why Atlanta police charges are a game-changer

Published

4 mins ago

on

On CNN Wednesday, former federal civil rights prosecutor Laura Coates broke down the significance of the charges against the police officers involved in the death of Rayshard Brooks.

“I just want to get your reaction to these charges for both police officers,” said anchor Jake Tapper.

“You know, it is stunning, not because it’s something that’s not justified, but because you rarely see the speed and the breadth of these charges being charged against officers in this manner,” said Coates. “We are talking about this happening really over the weekend. They immediately began investigating early morning hours after he was killed. You have the ideas of all the analysis of the videos.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think what is sticking in everyone’s mind … was the phrase ‘i got him’ said by the officer after he shoots him twice, after knowing that he’s not armed with anything besides a Taser that can no longer be operable,” said Coates. “And then kicks him while he is down on the ground after being shot at least twice in the back. You see, all the attention has been on this point, those 41 minutes where he was compliant before any sort of struggle ensued. But in reality, the tone of this prosecution has been on what happened not only during but after the conduct of these officers after, not rendering aid for over two minutes, kicking him, standing on his body, desecrating him in that fashion.”

“And then to find out that another officer is going to turn state’s witness and cooperate in an investigation against another police officer, this is very, very rare,” said Coates. “And, finally, the fact that they are citing these two Supreme Court cases, Tennessee v. Garner about not being able to shoot a fleeing suspect, and also the idea of Graham v. Connor about a reasonable standard. this is something people have been waiting for, for a very long time.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is ‘wallowing in self-pity’ about the news — and his aides are begging him to stop the incendiary attacks: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

During a meeting with top aides, President Donald Trump was told that if he doesn't stop his incendiary behavior he'll lose in November, reported The New York Times on Wednesday.

Trump has taken to Twiter over the past several weeks to attack people of color, blast Black Lives Matter as "thugs" and "terrorists," and spouting phrases used by white supremacists.

“I have to be myself,” Trump told aides, according to three people present. Hours later, he tweeted a letter from his personal attorney calling the protesters "terrorists."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He’s no patriot’: Disturbed Americans question why Bolton refused to speak out about Trump revelations during impeachment

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

New revelations released by the Wall Street Journal in John Bolton's book are sending Americans into a flood of frustration and angry as the former national security adviser continues to tell information he refused to tell under oath.

There were sketchy deals with China, a discussion with Xi Jinping about staying in office longer, and disgust by State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo at President Donald Trump's stupidity.

There were also revelations that Trump begged China for help, adding them to the growing list of countries he has begged to help him for his reelection in November. Trump, who has hundreds of millions of campaign dollars in the bank, tried to bribe Ukraine to help him with the election and he's now been outed for asking Russia and China for help.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News argues that Tucker Carlson isn’t obligated to check if statements are true before reporting them

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 17, 2020

By

According to a lawyer for Fox News, network host Tucker Carlson is not obligated to investigate the truth claims he make on his show, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The network is being sued by Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who received a $150,000 payment from the National Enquirer in connection with her alleged affair with Donald Trump before he was president.

McDougal claims Carlson defamed her and accused her of a crime when he claimed two women "approached Donald Trump and threatened to ruin his career and humiliate his family if he doesn't give them money," adding that it was a "classic case of extortion."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image